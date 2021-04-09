The New York 'Leitrim' team that featured Pakie McGarty and Gerry O'Malley

The Leitrim team who beat Cavan in Gaelic Park, New York in 1964 in the President Kennedy Games.

The game saw the late great Pakie McGarty score eight points and Roscommon great Gerry O’Malley guest with the Green & Gold while Cavan great Charlie Gallagher and Down legend Joe Lennon lined out for Cavan.

The team is as follows:

Back, from left, Trainer Paddy McGreevey (Drumkeerin), John Brennan (New York), Tony Gormley (Aughnasheelin), Gerry O’Malley (Roscommon), Pat Murray (Drumeela), Eddie Doohan (Donegal), Sean Kilkenny (Cloone), Seamus Brogan (Ballinamore/Galway), Seamus Rooney (Manorhamilton), Joe Taylor (Eslin), Sean Duignan (Kiltubrid).

Front, from left, Pat McNellis (Donegal), Tony Hughes (Kilkenny), Eddie Rowley and Pakie McGarty (Mohill), Seamus O’Brien (Glencar), Mike Donnelly (Cloone), Vincie Dolan (Aughnasheelin), Pat Murray (Ballinamore), Pat O’Brien (Glencar).