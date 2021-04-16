Leitrim Sport Partnership announce workshop for Sports Club Development Grants 2021

Leitrim Sports Partnership invites all sports clubs in Leitrim to attend Club Grants Workshop on Wednesday April 28, at 8pm online

One of the aims of Leitrim Sports Partnership is to increase participation in sport and physical activity among all persons in County Leitrim. Leitrim Sports Partnership is looking to support initiatives by sports and recreation organisations in Leitrim for education/training and participation initiatives.

The total budget available across all sports and recreation organisations is €15,000 so allocations will be made based on the quality of submissions received (Grants vary from €200-€800 maximum per club). Grant Guidelines and application form can be downloaded from www.leitrimsports.ie

Leitrim Sports Partnership invites all sports clubs in Leitrim to attend Club Grants Workshop on Wednesday April 28, at 8pm online via zoom registration via https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/151192816785

Leitrim Sports partnership will provide club development support to local sports clubs or groups that are willing and need our assistance in developing their club supports, governance, grant funding, recruitment, welfare liability and improve their overall club standards.

The Leitrim Sports Partnership can support clubs in the following key areas:

Provide information, guidance and support for clubs

Promote best practice and strong governance from within clubs

Provide planning and good administration templates

Develop effective policies, procedures and structures in line with their NGBs

Develop club workforce (coaches, volunteers & administrators)

Help to recruit & retain members and to increase membership

Increase opportunities for clubs to gain financial funding and recognition

Develop top quality clubs & raise clubs’ profiles

Leitrim Sports Partnership believes that this Club Development system is a vital form of support which will assist the development of high-quality clubs in Leitrim. We encourage all clubs to take a proactive approach to the running of their club and through this programme, to assess their strengths and weaknesses and seek to improve.

If your club is interested in getting support from the Leitrim Sports Partnership, please contact Patricia Forde Community Sport Development officer on 0871922479 or email pforde@leitrimcoco.ie