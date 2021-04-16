Flashback to when Leitrim Ladies were All Ireland Champions in 1988

Pictured are the Leitrim team who defeated London to win the county's first ever All Ireland Ladies Junior Championship in 1988.

Goals in either half from Deirdre Quinn and Ann Marie Cox sealed a 2-8 to 0-5 win for Leitrim in Croke Park where the midfield dominance of Maeve Quinn and Mary McDermott proved crucial.

Back, from left, Noeleen Geoghegan, Helen McLoughlin, Mary Quinn, Marie McGovern, Maeve Quinn, Pauline Gilheaney, Stella McGriskin, Geraldine Wrynne.

Front, from left, Caroline Mitchell, Martina Flanagan, Bernie Donnelly, Liz Hargaden (Captain), Deirdre Quinn, Ann Marie Cox, Mary McDermott. Mascot: Ciara O'Brien.

Not pictured above but on the bench were Mary Brennan, Patricia McNiff, Nicola Cox, Louise Kilraine, Doreen Mitchell, Mary Shanley, Bernie Donnelly, Sheila Heeran, Concepta Kelly and Deirdre Harris