SPORT: What easing of Covid-19 restrictions means for sport

OURTDOOR training for adult sports in a pod of 15 people maximum is to be permitted from Monday, May 10 as part of the easing of Covid-19 restricts announced by Taoiseach Miceál Martin thus Thursday evening.

GAA inter-county training recommenced for adult teams on April 19, while sports facilities, including golf courses and tennis courts re-opened on Monday last

Under the government announcement made this evening, outdoor sports fixtures can be played from June 7, but no spectators will be permitted to attend.

The main points of the Taoiseach's announcements in relation to sport are outlined below:

From May 10

Outdoor training for adults in pods of a maximum of 15 people

From 7 June

Outdoor sports matches can recommence. No spectators are permitted

cinemas can reopen

Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only

Next Steps:

A number of higher-risk activities will be considered over the coming period for later in the year, including:



Indoor team/group sports including matches, training and exercise classes

Mass gatherings/events (including spectators) indoors and outdoors