Congrats to Leitrim's young hurlers who won the Celtic Challenge

The Leitrim U17 hurling team that beat Meath yesterday
Well done to Leitrim's Under 17 hurling team who defeated Meath yesterday in the Final of the Celtic Challenge in Pearse Park, Longford.
The final score was 1-12 to 2-7.
Back row, from left, James Keane, Manager, Robbie Casey, Tommy Taylor, Pearse Kenny, Gavin Barry, Padraig McGuire, Ralph McKeon, Aaron Rynn, Johnny Donnegan, Paddy Keane, Dhani Keane, Daniel Martin and Benny McLoughlin.
Front row, from left, Pauric McWeeney, Conor Galvin, Conor McLoughlin, Oisin Gurn, Aaron Glancy, Jamie Rynn, Tom McNabola, Brian Goldrick, Dean Earley, Alex O'Boyle, Aoibhinn Clifford.
