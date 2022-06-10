Search

10 Jun 2022

Carrick Rowing Club excel at Galway regatta

Carrick Rowing Club excel at Galway regatta

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

10 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

 

The Menlo Straights was the latest venue for competitive action for Carrick on Shannon Rowing Club this Bank Holiday weekend. This three lane 700m course on the Corrib provided quite the test as clubs from around Ireland gathered for the 2022 running of this famous regatta. 

Carrick Women kicked off the day with some Junior 14 double sculls action. Success eluded the girls who had a 5.30am start from Carrick to be on the stake boats at 8.15am, this is no mean feat and it is a credit to all involved including Club Captain John Lowe who faithfully provided transport and haulage of our boats.

REVEALED: The total prize money for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Following on, our Junior Men took to the water in the J15 Single sculls. Bri Murphy provided the first win of the day with a fine row against Athlone Boat Club. Notable performances also came from Carrick's Nandor Stefcsik and Tadgh Duignan. 

The J15 Quads 4x+ competition came soon after with a Carrick combination of Donal Keane, Fionnan Feeley, Cormac McKiernan and Alfie Walsh powering through the course for the win. A special mention must go to cox Hannah McKeon from Drumshanbo who's navigating the stiff breeze and choppy waters made the difference for Carrick.

Experienced Sculler Leah McLoughlin kept up this winning habit for Carrick as she cruised to victory by a distance over two local Galway Rowing Club crews in the J16 scull competition. This was one of the performances of the day as this scull cut through tough conditions and opposition very familiar with the course to victory by distance. 

Mohill CC & Carrigallen VS win titles in Leitrim Sports Partnership Transition Year Olympic Handball tournament

Another Carrick win against local crews followed, this time Colaiste Iognaid, as our mens J14 crew set the pace and brought home some more crossed oar pennants.  

The deteriorating conditions in the afternoon provided even more testing conditions with Carrick Junior women working hard and performing well without silverware. These developing crews under the tutelage and watchful eye of coach Gabor Stefcsik will have gained some very good experience from the day which they can channel into their training for future competition.

Winning ways returned for Carrick in the Mens J14 Double as an exciting new combination of Donal Keane and Mark Tansey proved the victors against clubmates Fionn O’Leary and Ruben McCrann and locals St. Josephs Bish Rowing Club. These Roscommon men rowed with power, pace and style in a thrilling final. 

The final win of the day came for a season duo of Bri Murphy and Cuileann O’Donaile in the Mens J15 Double. These men rowed with a tenacity and confidence beyond their years to bring the curtain down on a six win performance for the club. 

As always we thank out travelling coaches John, Gabor and Mick for travelling with our young charges to offer direction, support and racing guile.

Next weekend brings a local focus as the club takes on Lough Rinn Regatta. This will be a real shoulder to the wheel performance for the whole club as the Mohill venue hosts the very best of Irish racing in a Grand League Regatta. 

Carrick RC will provide volunteers and officials at every level from stewarding, umpiring and judges to food preparation, catering and coordination led by our President Gabriel Cox, Club Vice Captain Orna Gilhooley and Chief Umpire Mark Butler. 

Connacht title for Ballinamore Boxing Club's Naoise McManus -GALLERY

Seasoned campaigners like Aoife Lowe will also return to action after a brief break following the Metro Regatta.  

Some club rowers however will be taking a break next weekend as the Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate bear down on participation. We wish all our members sitting exams the very best of luck in the coming weeks.

We look forward to welcoming spectators and friends of the club to Lough Rinn next weekend to see some top class racing and Leitrims International class venue. See you there!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media