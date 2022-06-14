Search

16 Jun 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

14 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

THURSDAY JUNE 16

Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Annaduff v Allen Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v St Mary’s white (6.30)

FRIDAY JUNE 17

Masonite Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Annaduff 8.00

Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30

Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Rinn Gaels

Division 2A: St Brigid’s v Fenagh St Caillins; Melvin Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Division 2B: St Mary’s blue v Mohill; St Joseph’s v Drumkeerin

Leitrim Ladies on lookout for new manager after Hugh Donnelly steps down in wake of Championship exit

SATURDAY JUNE 18

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Aughawillan

Division 2: Fenagh St Caillins v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Allen Gaels; Carrigallen v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v Drumreilly

Division 3: Aughavas v Cloone; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Drumkeerin; Eslin v Kiltubrid

SUNDAY JUNE 19

Masonite ACL: All 1.00

Res Division 1: Fenagh St Caillins v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Glencar Manorhamilton v Drumkeerin

Res Division 2: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Kiltubrid; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels (2.30); Aughawillan v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

Res Division 3: Bornacoola v Mohill; Aughavas v Melvin Gaels; Aughnasheelin v Gortletteragh

WEDNESDAY JUNE 22

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 3 Final: Rinn Gaels v St Mary’s Blue in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

Leitrim councillor calls for warning signs at approach to entrance for Kiltubrid GAA grounds

THURSDAY JUNE 23

Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Allen Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Rinn Gaels v Leitrim Gaels; St Mary’s white v Annaduff (6.30)

FRIDAY JUNE 24

Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30

Division 2A: St Brigids v Glencar Manorhamilton; Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Division 2B: Mohill  v St. Joseph's; Mac Diarmada Gaels v St. Mary's Blue in Ballinamore

SATURDAY JUNE 25

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels

Division 3: Drumkeerin v Eslin

Res Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Carrigallen; Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton

SUNDAY JUNE 26

Masonite ACL: All 1.00

Res Division 1: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels

Res Division 2: Allen Gaels v Aughawillan; Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

Res Division 3: Ballinaglera v Bornacoola; Aughavas v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Cloone v Mohill

DRAMA BEYOND COMPREHENSION

THE LAST POINT

RESULTS

TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Wexford 3-10 Leitrim 2-11

Masonite ACL

Division 1: Melvin Gaels 0-12 Mohill 5-11; St Mary's-Kiltoghert 6-17 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-5; Aughawillan 0-11 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 0-13; Annaduff 0-4 Leitrim Gaels 3-17

Division 2:  Allen Gaels 2-11 Fenagh St Caillins 2-13; Aughnasheelin 4-7 Carrigallen 1-10; Ballinaglera 1-8 Gortletteragh 0-11; Drumreilly 1-4 St Patrick’s Dromahair 3-14

Division 3: Bornacoola 1-18 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 0-7: Kiltubrid 1-10 Aughavas 0-8

Reserve Division 2: Leitrim Gaels 6-20 St Mary's Kiltoghert 2-4

Reserve Division 3: St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-18 Cloone 0-8; Melvin Gaels 1-8 Ballinaglera 0-10

U17 Regional Final: Lough Allen Gaels 1-6 Mohill 2-14

