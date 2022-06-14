Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

THURSDAY JUNE 16
Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Annaduff v Allen Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v St Mary’s white (6.30)
FRIDAY JUNE 17
Masonite Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Annaduff 8.00
Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30
Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Rinn Gaels
Division 2A: St Brigid’s v Fenagh St Caillins; Melvin Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Division 2B: St Mary’s blue v Mohill; St Joseph’s v Drumkeerin
SATURDAY JUNE 18
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Mohill v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Aughawillan
Division 2: Fenagh St Caillins v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Allen Gaels; Carrigallen v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v Drumreilly
Division 3: Aughavas v Cloone; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Drumkeerin; Eslin v Kiltubrid
SUNDAY JUNE 19
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Res Division 1: Fenagh St Caillins v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Glencar Manorhamilton v Drumkeerin
Res Division 2: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Kiltubrid; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels (2.30); Aughawillan v St Mary’s Kiltoghert
Res Division 3: Bornacoola v Mohill; Aughavas v Melvin Gaels; Aughnasheelin v Gortletteragh
WEDNESDAY JUNE 22
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 3 Final: Rinn Gaels v St Mary’s Blue in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00
THURSDAY JUNE 23
Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Allen Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Rinn Gaels v Leitrim Gaels; St Mary’s white v Annaduff (6.30)
FRIDAY JUNE 24
Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30
Division 2A: St Brigids v Glencar Manorhamilton; Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Division 2B: Mohill v St. Joseph's; Mac Diarmada Gaels v St. Mary's Blue in Ballinamore
SATURDAY JUNE 25
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels
Division 3: Drumkeerin v Eslin
Res Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Carrigallen; Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton
SUNDAY JUNE 26
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Res Division 1: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels
Res Division 2: Allen Gaels v Aughawillan; Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
Res Division 3: Ballinaglera v Bornacoola; Aughavas v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Cloone v Mohill
RESULTS
TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Wexford 3-10 Leitrim 2-11
Masonite ACL
Division 1: Melvin Gaels 0-12 Mohill 5-11; St Mary's-Kiltoghert 6-17 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-5; Aughawillan 0-11 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 0-13; Annaduff 0-4 Leitrim Gaels 3-17
Division 2: Allen Gaels 2-11 Fenagh St Caillins 2-13; Aughnasheelin 4-7 Carrigallen 1-10; Ballinaglera 1-8 Gortletteragh 0-11; Drumreilly 1-4 St Patrick’s Dromahair 3-14
Division 3: Bornacoola 1-18 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 0-7: Kiltubrid 1-10 Aughavas 0-8
Reserve Division 2: Leitrim Gaels 6-20 St Mary's Kiltoghert 2-4
Reserve Division 3: St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-18 Cloone 0-8; Melvin Gaels 1-8 Ballinaglera 0-10
U17 Regional Final: Lough Allen Gaels 1-6 Mohill 2-14
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.