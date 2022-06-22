Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

The Melvin Gaels defence try to stop Leitrim Gaels' Stephen Goldrick from reaching the ball during last Saturday's Masonite Division 1 clash in Leitrim Village Picture: Willie Donnellan
WEDNESDAY JUNE 22
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 3 Final: Rinn Gaels v St Mary’s Blue in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00
THURSDAY JUNE 23
Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Allen Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Rinn Gaels v Leitrim Gaels; St Mary’s white v Annaduff (6.30)
FRIDAY JUNE 24
Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30
Division 2A: St Brigids v Glencar Manorhamilton; Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Division 2B: Mohill v St. Joseph's; Mac Diarmada Gaels v St. Mary's Blue in Ballinamore
SATURDAY JUNE 25
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels
Division 3: Drumkeerin v Eslin
Res Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Carrigallen; Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton
SUNDAY JUNE 26
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Res Division 1: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels
Res Division 2: Allen Gaels v Aughawillan; Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
Res Division 3: Ballinaglera v Bornacoola; Aughavas v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Cloone v Mohill
MONDAY JUNE 27
U17 Tain Og: Cluainin v Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon; Carrick v Clonbroney Wolfe Tones 7.00
TUESDAY JUNE 28
Barna Waste U13 League Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Rinn Gaels 6.30
WEDNESDAY JUNE 29
CuChulainn Cup: Div 2 Group C: Oran v Cluainin; Carrick v Clonguish (7.30)
THURSDAY JUNE 30
Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Rinn Gaels v Annaduff; St. Mary's White v Allen Gaels (6.30)
FRIDAY JULY 1
Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30
Division 2A: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Glencar Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels
Division 2B: Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s blue
SATURDAY JULY 2
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Aughawillan v Mohill; Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton
Division 2: Aughnasheelin v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh; Ballinaglera v Fenagh St Caillins; Drumreilly v Carrigallen
Division 3: Cloone v Eslin; Kiltubrid v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola
SATURDAY JULY 9
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Melvin Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill; Aughawillan v Annaduff
Division 2: Carrigallen v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Fenagh St Caillins; Ballinaglera v Drumreilly
Division 3: Eslin v Aughavas; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Cloone
SATURDAY JULY 16
Masonite Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Leitrim Gaels 7.00
SATURDAY JULY 23
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Aughawillan; Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Melvin Gaels
Division 2: Aughnasheelin v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Fenagh St Caillins v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Allen Gaels
Division 3: Glenfarne Kiltycloghter v Eslin; Bornacoola v Aughavas; Drumkeerin v Cloone
FRIDAY JULY 29
Masonite Division 2: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 7.00
SATURDAY JULY 30
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill; Aughawillan v Melvin Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Aughnasheelin; Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillins
Division 3: Cloone v Bornacoola; Aughavas v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Kiltubrid v Drumkeerin
RESULTS
Masonite ACL
Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 2-17 Annaduff 0-9; Mohill 4-10 St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-7; Leitrim Gaels 3-18 Melvin Gaels 0-5; Glencar Manorhamilton 1-13 Aughawillan 5-14
Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair 2-16 Allen Gaels 1-14; Gortletteragh 0-14 Drumreilly 1-8; Fenagh St Caillins 4-14 Aughnasheelin 1-10
Division 3: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 1-12 Drumkeerin 5-9; Eslin 2-6 Kiltubrid 0-25; Aughavas w/o Cloone scr
Reserve Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton 1-13 Drumkeerin 1-10; Fenagh St Caillins 1-13 St Mary's Kiltoghert 8-14
Reserve Division 2: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 3-12 Kiltubrid 1-11
Reserve Division 3: Bornacoola w/o Mohill scr; Aughavas 3-18 Melvin Gaels 0-9
Barna Waste U13 League
Division 1: Annaduff 11-19 Allen Gaels 2-3; Leitrim Gaels 4-4 St Mary’s white 8-23
Division 2 A: St Brigids 2-3 Fenagh St Caillins 2-12; Melvin Gaels w/o St Patrick’s Dromahair scr
Division 2 B: St. Mary's Blue 2-5 Mohill 7-6; St. Joseph's w/o Drumkeerin scr
Sligo U17 Hurling League: Group 2: Cluainín 0-03 Drumcliffe/Rosses Point 2-12
CuChulainn Cup: Div 2 Group C: Oran 0-22 Carrick 4-10
U17 Tain Og: Carrick w/o Woodford Gaels scr
