22 Jun 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

The Melvin Gaels defence try to stop Leitrim Gaels' Stephen Goldrick from reaching the ball during last Saturday's Masonite Division 1 clash in Leitrim Village Picture: Willie Donnellan

Leitrim Sport

22 Jun 2022 9:00 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

WEDNESDAY JUNE 22

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 3 Final: Rinn Gaels v St Mary’s Blue in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

THURSDAY JUNE 23

Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Allen Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Rinn Gaels v Leitrim Gaels; St Mary’s white v Annaduff (6.30)

Former Leitrim manager Donnelly calls for greater equality and access to facilities for Ladies Football team

FRIDAY JUNE 24

Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30

Division 2A: St Brigids v Glencar Manorhamilton; Fenagh St Caillin’s v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Division 2B: Mohill  v St. Joseph's; Mac Diarmada Gaels v St. Mary's Blue in Ballinamore

SATURDAY JUNE 25

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels

Division 3: Drumkeerin v Eslin

Res Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Carrigallen; Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton

From a high to a low in what seems like an instant

John Connolly reflects on how the dazzling highs of sport can be quickly followed by devastating lows in THE LAST POINT as Leitrim Ladies found out over the past few weeks

SUNDAY JUNE 26

Masonite ACL: All 1.00

Res Division 1: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels

Res Division 2: Allen Gaels v Aughawillan; Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

Res Division 3: Ballinaglera v Bornacoola; Aughavas v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Cloone v Mohill

MONDAY JUNE 27

U17 Tain Og: Cluainin v Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon; Carrick v Clonbroney Wolfe Tones 7.00

TUESDAY JUNE 28

Barna Waste U13 League Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Rinn Gaels 6.30

WEDNESDAY JUNE 29

CuChulainn Cup: Div 2 Group C: Oran v Cluainin; Carrick v Clonguish (7.30)

THURSDAY JUNE 30

Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Rinn Gaels v Annaduff; St. Mary's White v Allen Gaels (6.30)

Impressive Mohill coast to victory in first U17 Regional competition final

MOHILL 2-14 LOUGH ALLEN GAELS 1-6

FRIDAY JULY 1

Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30

Division 2A: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Glencar Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels

Division 2B: Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s blue

SATURDAY JULY 2

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1:  Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Aughawillan v Mohill; Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton

Division 2: Aughnasheelin v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh; Ballinaglera v Fenagh St Caillins; Drumreilly v Carrigallen

Division 3: Cloone v Eslin; Kiltubrid v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola

SATURDAY JULY 9

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Melvin Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill; Aughawillan v Annaduff

Division 2: Carrigallen v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Fenagh St Caillins; Ballinaglera v Drumreilly

Division 3: Eslin v Aughavas; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Cloone

SATURDAY JULY 16

Masonite Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Leitrim Gaels 7.00

SATURDAY JULY 23

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Aughawillan; Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Melvin Gaels

Division 2: Aughnasheelin v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Fenagh St Caillins v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Allen Gaels

Division 3: Glenfarne Kiltycloghter v Eslin; Bornacoola v Aughavas; Drumkeerin v Cloone

FRIDAY JULY 29

Masonite Division 2: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 7.00

Leitrim on search for new Minor manager as Adrian Dockery steps down

SATURDAY JULY 30

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill; Aughawillan v Melvin Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Aughnasheelin; Gortletteragh v Fenagh St Caillins

Division 3: Cloone v Bornacoola; Aughavas v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Kiltubrid v Drumkeerin

RESULTS

Masonite ACL

Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 2-17 Annaduff 0-9; Mohill 4-10 St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-7; Leitrim Gaels 3-18 Melvin Gaels 0-5; Glencar Manorhamilton 1-13 Aughawillan 5-14

Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair 2-16 Allen Gaels 1-14; Gortletteragh 0-14 Drumreilly 1-8; Fenagh St Caillins 4-14 Aughnasheelin 1-10

Division 3: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 1-12 Drumkeerin 5-9; Eslin 2-6 Kiltubrid 0-25; Aughavas w/o Cloone scr

Reserve Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton 1-13 Drumkeerin 1-10; Fenagh St Caillins 1-13 St Mary's Kiltoghert 8-14

Reserve Division 2: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 3-12 Kiltubrid 1-11

Reserve Division 3: Bornacoola w/o Mohill scr; Aughavas 3-18 Melvin Gaels 0-9

Barna Waste U13 League 

Division 1: Annaduff 11-19 Allen Gaels 2-3; Leitrim Gaels 4-4 St Mary’s white 8-23

Division 2 A: St Brigids 2-3 Fenagh St Caillins 2-12; Melvin Gaels w/o St Patrick’s Dromahair scr

Division 2 B: St. Mary's Blue 2-5 Mohill 7-6; St. Joseph's w/o Drumkeerin scr

Sligo U17 Hurling League: Group 2: Cluainín 0-03 Drumcliffe/Rosses Point 2-12

CuChulainn Cup: Div 2 Group C: Oran 0-22 Carrick 4-10

U17 Tain Og: Carrick w/o Woodford Gaels scr

