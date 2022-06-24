Carrick AC's O'Donnell bids to retain title at 150th Irish Life Health Athletics Ireland Championships

With an action packed Summer of athletes due to rescheduled European and World championships, the Irish Life Health Athletics Ireland Senior Track & Field Championships will be held for the 150th time next weekend at Morton Stadium in Santry.

The longest consecutive running national championship in the world, the event will also be a chance for some to book their place at global and continental championships later in the year.

Main Leitrim interest will centre on defending 110m hurdles champion Gerard O'Donnell who will be in action on Saturday. With nine athletes entered, there may be heats yet and his main competition will come from indoors winner Matthew Behan of Crusaders but the Carrick athlete is a clear leader in the form charts at the moment. Heats are scheduled for 1.30 on Saturday with the final down for 3.50 pm.

Also in action over the weekend will be Carrick AC's Eanna Madden & Cathal McElgunn (400m), Alannah McGuinness (100m & 200m). The 400m heats will be held on Saturday at 5.45 pm with the final scheduled for Sunday evening at 7.25 pm. The 200m events will be held on Saturday (heats at 1.50 and final at 4pm) with the 100m on Sunday (heats at 2.20pm with semi-finals at 3.30 and the final at 7.45pm).

The event will be streamed live on Saturday and Sunday on the Athletics Ireland YouTube channel with live coverage on RTE 2 on Sunday evening from 6pm.