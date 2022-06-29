Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Conor Farrell breaks free of Leitrim Gaels Aaron McLoughlin, David Bruen and James Flynn Picture: Willie Donnellan
THURSDAY JUNE 30
Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Rinn Gaels v Annaduff; St. Mary's White v Allen Gaels (6.30)
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels 7.30
LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00
15-a-side: St Joseph’s v Glencar Manorhamilton; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Allen Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
13-a-side: Melvin Gaels v Annaduff; Drumkeerin v St Brigid’s; Keeldra Gaels v Kiltubrid
FRIDAY JULY 1
Masonite Division 2: Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh; Drumreilly v Carrigallen (7.00)
Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30
Division 2A: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s 7.30; Glencar Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels
Division 2B: Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s blue
SATURDAY JULY 2
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Aughawillan v Mohill; Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton
Division 2: Aughnasheelin v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Ballinaglera v Fenagh St Caillins
Division 3: Cloone v Eslin; Kiltubrid v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola
SUNDAY JULY 3
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Res Division 1: Glencar Manor v Fenagh St Caillins; Carrigallen v Drumkeerin; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mohill
Res Division 2: Leitrim Gaels v Annaduff
Res Division 3: Melvin Gaels v Aughnasheelin; Bornacoola v Gortletteragh; St Patrick's Dromahair v Ballinaglera
WEDNESDAY JULY 6
Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 7.00
Division 1: Rinn Gaels v Leitrim Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert
Division 2A: Drumkeerin v St Joseph’s; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Brigid’s
Division 2B: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Annaduff; St Patrick's Dromahair v Melvin Gaels
THURSDAY JULY 7
Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30
Division 1: Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Mary’s white; Allen Gaels v Rinn Gaels
Division 2A: Glencar Manorhamilton v Fenagh St Caillins 7.45
LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00
15-a-side: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Joseph’s v Allen Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Patrick’s Dromahair
13-a-side: Annaduff v Drumkeerin; St Brigid’s v Keeldra Gaels; Kiltubrid v Mohill
FRIDAY JULY 8
Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30
Division 2A: Melvin Gaels v St Brigid’s
Division 2B: Drumkeerin v Mohill; St Joseph’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels
SATURDAY JULY 9
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Melvin Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill; Aughawillan v Annaduff
Division 2: Carrigallen v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Fenagh St Caillins; Ballinaglera v Drumreilly
Division 3: Eslin v Aughavas; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Cloone
RESULTS
Masonite ACL
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-11 Leitrim Gaels 1-11
Division 3: Drumkeerin 2-11 Eslin 2-4
Reserve Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 7-9 Carrigallen 1-8; Drumkeerin 2-7 Melvin Gaels 1-10
Reserve Division 2: Kiltubrid 2-5 Leitrim Gaels 2-7: Annaduff w/o/ Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's scr
Reserve Division 3: Cloone 2-11 Mohill 4-3; Ballinaglera 4-16 Bornacoola 1-10; Aughavas 1-6 St Patrick's Dromahair 2-12
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 3 Final: Rinn Gaels 5-1 St Mary’s Blue 9-13
John West Féile na nGael Hurling
Div 4: Cup Semi-Final: Carrick 2-2 Eire Og Tyrone 5-6; Group: Carrick 3-3 Belnaleck Fermanagh 0-3; Carrick 1-6, Setanta Dublin 0-2
2022 Barna Waste U13 League
Division 1: Allen Gaels 1-3 Glencar Manorhamilton 6-21; Rinn Gaels 3-16 Leitrim Gaels 2-1; St. Mary's White 5-16 Annaduff 5-8; Glencar Manorhamilton 5-14 Rinn Gaels 0-3
Division 2A: Fenagh St Caillins 8-9 St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-7; St Brigid's 4-9 Glencar Manorhamilton 5-4
Division 2 B: Mohill 0-2 St Joseph’s 5-17
