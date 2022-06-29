Search

29 Jun 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Conor Farrell breaks free of Leitrim Gaels Aaron McLoughlin, David Bruen and James Flynn Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

29 Jun 2022 8:30 PM

THURSDAY JUNE 30

Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; Rinn Gaels v Annaduff; St. Mary's White v Allen Gaels (6.30)

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 1: Leitrim Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels 7.30

LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00

15-a-side: St Joseph’s v Glencar Manorhamilton; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Allen Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

13-a-side: Melvin Gaels v Annaduff; Drumkeerin v St Brigid’s; Keeldra Gaels v Kiltubrid

Leitrim's Moran & Solan among the favourites to succeed Horan as Mayo manager

FRIDAY JULY 1

Masonite Division 2: Allen Gaels v Gortletteragh; Drumreilly v Carrigallen (7.00)

Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30

Division 2A: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s 7.30; Glencar Manorhamilton v Melvin Gaels

Division 2B: Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s blue

SATURDAY JULY 2

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1:  Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Aughawillan v Mohill; Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton

Division 2: Aughnasheelin v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Ballinaglera v Fenagh St Caillins

Division 3: Cloone v Eslin; Kiltubrid v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola

SUNDAY JULY 3

Masonite ACL: All 1.00

Res Division 1: Glencar Manor v Fenagh St Caillins; Carrigallen v Drumkeerin; St Mary’s  Kiltoghert v Mohill

Res Division 2: Leitrim Gaels v Annaduff

Res Division 3: Melvin Gaels v Aughnasheelin; Bornacoola v Gortletteragh;  St Patrick's Dromahair v Ballinaglera

Tailteann Tales a worthy epic

THE LAST POINT

WEDNESDAY JULY 6

Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 7.00

Division 1: Rinn Gaels v Leitrim Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

Division 2A: Drumkeerin v St Joseph’s; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Brigid’s

Division 2B: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Annaduff; St Patrick's Dromahair v Melvin Gaels

THURSDAY JULY 7

Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30

Division 1: Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Mary’s white; Allen Gaels  v Rinn Gaels

Division 2A: Glencar Manorhamilton v Fenagh St Caillins 7.45

LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00

15-a-side: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Joseph’s v Allen Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Patrick’s Dromahair

13-a-side: Annaduff v Drumkeerin; St Brigid’s v Keeldra Gaels; Kiltubrid v Mohill

FRIDAY JULY 8

Barna Waste U13 League: All 6.30

Division 2A: Melvin Gaels v St Brigid’s

Division 2B: Drumkeerin v Mohill; St Joseph’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels

SATURDAY JULY 9

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; Melvin Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill; Aughawillan v Annaduff

Division 2: Carrigallen v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Aughnasheelin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Fenagh St Caillins; Ballinaglera v Drumreilly

Division 3: Eslin v Aughavas; Bornacoola v Kiltubrid; Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Cloone

Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada to host TG4 All-Ireland LGFA Senior Quarter-Final between Dublin and Donegal

RESULTS

Masonite ACL

Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-11 Leitrim Gaels 1-11

Division 3: Drumkeerin 2-11 Eslin 2-4

Reserve Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 7-9 Carrigallen 1-8; Drumkeerin 2-7 Melvin Gaels 1-10

Reserve Division 2: Kiltubrid 2-5 Leitrim Gaels 2-7: Annaduff w/o/ Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's scr

Reserve Division 3: Cloone 2-11 Mohill 4-3; Ballinaglera 4-16 Bornacoola 1-10; Aughavas 1-6 St Patrick's Dromahair 2-12

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 3 Final: Rinn Gaels 5-1 St Mary’s Blue 9-13

John West Féile na nGael Hurling 

Div 4: Cup Semi-Final: Carrick 2-2 Eire Og Tyrone 5-6; Group: Carrick 3-3 Belnaleck Fermanagh 0-3; Carrick 1-6, Setanta Dublin 0-2 

2022 Barna Waste U13 League 

Division 1: Allen Gaels 1-3 Glencar Manorhamilton 6-21; Rinn Gaels 3-16 Leitrim Gaels 2-1; St. Mary's White 5-16 Annaduff 5-8; Glencar Manorhamilton 5-14 Rinn Gaels 0-3

Division 2A: Fenagh St Caillins 8-9 St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-7; St Brigid's 4-9 Glencar Manorhamilton 5-4

Division 2 B: Mohill 0-2 St Joseph’s 5-17

