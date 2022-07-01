Carrick trio win Connacht U16 title

Success for our U16 Boys in Golf Ireland Connacht Interclub Final at Cregmore Park Golf Club Lackagh, Galway City on Monday, June 27.

The competition was singles stableford with two of the three scores to count. Jack playing off 12 came in with a score of 20 points, Patrick off 13 had 29 points and Charlie playing off 14 had an outstanding score of 43 points (next closest score was 32 points), leaving us with a final score of 72 points. The cream comes to the top.

This year more than ever as the Handicaps were extremely high. As luck would have it we have the privilege of hosting the Connacht U16 Inter-club Open Final on August 10-11, so our three lads will represent our Club on home ground and have Home advantage. Exciting times! Congrats lads, we are very proud of you.

Club Lotto: Jackpot is now €3075. Last week’s winner was John Coffey

Pierce Purcell: Congrats to our Pierce Purcell team who had a 4-1 victory over Enniscrone in the first round last Wednesday evening. Best of luck in the next round against Boyle.

Jimmy Bruen: Congrats to the Jimmy Bruen team who won 4-1 against Co Sligo in the second round they are now through to the zone final. Best of luck lads.

Seniors: The following were the winners of the recent seniors competitions: June 16: Overall Winner Owen Caulfield 43 points, Cat 1 Michael Keville 42 points, Cat 2 Michael Duignan 43 points, Cat 3 John Burke KV 39 points. Front 9 Michael Delorey 21 points. Back 9 Charlie Farrell 23 points. June 23: Overall Winner Michael Keville 41 points, Cat 1 Albert Hogg 40 points, Cat 2 Joe Keville 40 points, Cat 3 John Burle KV 40 points, Front 9 Barry Donnellan 21 points, Back 9 Dermot Conlon 23 points.