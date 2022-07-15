Leitrim Community Games Athletics & Swimming Finals results

The following are the results of the Leitrim Community Games Athletics Finals held in Sligo on Tuesday July 4. All of the listed below qualify for the regional finals on July 24.
GIRLS
U8: 60m: 1 Eabha Mae Guckian, 2 Sadhbh Reynolds, 3 Mia Prior, 4 Amy McGovern; 80m: 1 Sadhbh Mullins, 2 Laura Prior, 3 Emily Regan, 4 Amber McKeon
U10: 100m: 1 Sarah Prunty, 2 Avril Gilmartin, 3 Laura Keaney, 4 Lena Szyczewska; 200m: 1 Ciara Common, 2 Tara Gilmartin, 3 Grace Clifford, 4 Sophie Doyle; 60m hurdles: 1 Rachel Bohan, 2 Cara Nolan
U12: 100m: 1 Farrah O’Dowd; 200m: 1 Hannah Flynn; 600m: 1 Ornaith Guckian
U14: 100m: 1 Anna Keane, 2 Natasha Kelly, 3 Megan Doonan, 4 Katie Browne; 800m: 1 Molly Conroy, 2 Niamh Aherne, 3 Carragh Guckian, 4 Emma McWeeney; 80m hurdles: 1 Sadhbh O'Dowd
U16: 100m: 1 Amy Murtagh
BOYS
U8: 60m: 1 Harry Dolan, 2 Seosamh Mac Amhlaidh, 3 Tom Dillon, 4 Fionn Guckian; 80m: 1 Donal Smyth, 2 Peter Mitchell, 3 Senan Mahoney, 4 Daniel Noone
U10: 100m: 1 Kevin English, 2 Mark Conefrey, 3 Conor Keane, 4 Turlough McGrail; 200m: 1 Ben Smyth, 2 Adam Gill, 3 Kian McNabola, 4 Ryan McWeeney; 60m hurdles: 1 Tommy Keane, 2 Mark McShera, 3 Tommy Gilmartin, 4 Sam Conroy
U12: 100m: 1 Cillian Nolan, 2 Jack Duignan; 200m: 1 Charlie Scollan, 2 Adam Liddy, 3 Eoin Mahon; 600m: 1 Brian Aherne, 2 Nathan O’Donnell, 3 Tommy Prior
U14: 100m: 1 Michael O’Grady, 2 Shane Murtagh, 3 Luke Mullins; 800m: 1 Scott Williams, 2 Jack Guckian, 3 Ronan Curran, 4 Flynn O’Toole; 80m hurdles boys: 1 Mark Hazlett
U16: 1500m: 1 Colm McLoughlin
U13: Mixed Relay: 1 Carrick
SWIMMING
The results of the Leitrim Community Games Swimming Finals held in Aura Leitrim Leisure recently.
GIRLS
U8: Freestyle Eabha Mae Guckian
U10: Backstroke 1 Holly Charman, 2 Tara Gilmartin; Freestyle 1 Farragh Duignan; 2 Avril Gilmartin, 3 Ciara Conlon
U12: Backstroke Daisy Mulvey; Freestyle Ornaith Guckian; Breaststroke 1 Miya Mulvey, 2 Alesha Ruddy, 3 Kelly Conlon
U14: Backstroke Lily McWeeney; Breaststroke 1 Sophie McKeon, 2 Caragh Guckian, 3 Niamh Ahern; Fly Alicia Duignan; Freestyle Phoebe Lynott
U16: Butterfly Aoibheann Harman; Freestyle Molly Mulvey; Backstroke Ella McKeon
BOYS
U10: Backstroke Fionnan Kelly; Freestyle 1 Aaron Fee, 2 James Dillon
U12: Backstroke Eanna Kelly; U12 Boys Freestyle 1 Evan McKeon, 2 Markus Gublis, 3 Domeniks Sules
U14: Freestyle Sean Kavanagh
U16 Butterfly Conor Lanigan
HANDWRITING
The results of the Leitrim Community Games Handwriting competition:
U10 boys 1. Niall Doyle
U10 girls: 1. Tara Gilmartin, 2. Avril Gilmartin, 3. Martha Mc Keon
U12 boys: 1. Jacob McTague, 2. Emmet O’Hara
U12 girls: 1. Orla McKiernan, 2. Grace McKeon, 3. Lara Foley
