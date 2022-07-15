Search

15 Jul 2022

Leitrim Community Games Athletics & Swimming Finals results

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

15 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The following are the results of the Leitrim Community Games Athletics Finals held in Sligo on Tuesday July 4. All of the listed below qualify for the regional finals on July 24.

GIRLS

U8: 60m: 1 Eabha Mae Guckian, 2 Sadhbh Reynolds, 3 Mia Prior, 4 Amy McGovern; 80m: 1 Sadhbh Mullins, 2 Laura Prior, 3 Emily Regan, 4 Amber McKeon

U10: 100m: 1 Sarah Prunty, 2 Avril Gilmartin, 3 Laura Keaney, 4 Lena Szyczewska; 200m: 1 Ciara Common, 2 Tara Gilmartin, 3 Grace Clifford, 4 Sophie Doyle; 60m hurdles: 1 Rachel Bohan, 2 Cara Nolan

U12: 100m: 1 Farrah O’Dowd; 200m: 1 Hannah Flynn; 600m: 1 Ornaith Guckian

U14: 100m: 1 Anna Keane, 2 Natasha Kelly, 3 Megan Doonan, 4 Katie Browne; 800m: 1 Molly Conroy, 2 Niamh Aherne, 3 Carragh Guckian, 4 Emma McWeeney; 80m hurdles: 1 Sadhbh O'Dowd

U16: 100m: 1 Amy Murtagh

BOYS

U8: 60m: 1 Harry Dolan, 2 Seosamh Mac Amhlaidh, 3 Tom Dillon, 4 Fionn Guckian; 80m: 1 Donal Smyth, 2 Peter Mitchell, 3 Senan Mahoney, 4 Daniel Noone

U10: 100m: 1 Kevin English, 2 Mark Conefrey, 3 Conor Keane, 4 Turlough McGrail; 200m: 1 Ben Smyth, 2 Adam Gill, 3 Kian McNabola, 4 Ryan McWeeney; 60m hurdles: 1 Tommy Keane, 2 Mark McShera, 3 Tommy Gilmartin, 4 Sam Conroy

U12: 100m: 1 Cillian Nolan, 2 Jack Duignan; 200m: 1 Charlie Scollan, 2 Adam Liddy, 3 Eoin Mahon; 600m: 1 Brian Aherne, 2 Nathan O’Donnell, 3 Tommy Prior

U14: 100m: 1 Michael O’Grady, 2 Shane Murtagh, 3 Luke Mullins; 800m: 1 Scott Williams, 2 Jack Guckian, 3 Ronan Curran, 4 Flynn O’Toole; 80m hurdles boys: 1 Mark Hazlett

U16: 1500m: 1 Colm McLoughlin

U13: Mixed Relay: 1 Carrick

SWIMMING

The results of the Leitrim Community Games Swimming Finals held in Aura Leitrim Leisure recently.

GIRLS

U8: Freestyle Eabha Mae Guckian

U10: Backstroke 1 Holly Charman, 2 Tara Gilmartin; Freestyle 1 Farragh Duignan; 2 Avril Gilmartin, 3 Ciara Conlon

U12: Backstroke Daisy Mulvey; Freestyle Ornaith Guckian; Breaststroke 1 Miya Mulvey, 2 Alesha Ruddy, 3 Kelly Conlon

U14: Backstroke Lily McWeeney; Breaststroke 1 Sophie McKeon, 2 Caragh Guckian, 3 Niamh Ahern; Fly Alicia Duignan; Freestyle Phoebe Lynott

U16: Butterfly Aoibheann Harman; Freestyle Molly Mulvey; Backstroke Ella McKeon

BOYS

U10: Backstroke Fionnan Kelly; Freestyle 1 Aaron Fee, 2 James Dillon

U12: Backstroke Eanna Kelly; U12 Boys Freestyle 1 Evan McKeon, 2 Markus Gublis, 3 Domeniks Sules

U14: Freestyle Sean Kavanagh

U16 Butterfly Conor Lanigan

HANDWRITING

The results of the Leitrim Community Games Handwriting competition:

U10 boys 1. Niall Doyle

U10 girls: 1. Tara Gilmartin, 2. Avril Gilmartin, 3. Martha Mc Keon

U12 boys: 1. Jacob McTague, 2. Emmet O’Hara

U12 girls: 1. Orla McKiernan, 2. Grace McKeon, 3. Lara Foley

Local News

