Mohill, Fenagh and Kiltubrid stay unbeaten

Mohill, Fenagh St Caillins and Kiltubrid maintained their unbeaten runs in the Masonite Leagues last weekend with Mohill and Fenagh one win away from a guaranteed place in their League Finals while Kiltubrid are already there.

Mohill, without the considerable talents of Keith Beirne, scored a comprehensive 3-15 to 1-9 victory over an understrength Leitrim Gaels last Saturday evening in Leitrim Gaels Community field.

A goal from Keith Keegan just before the break gave them a 1-8 to 0-5 halftime lead and further goals from Ronan Kennedy and Conor Quinn sealed the win, leaving them with ten points from five games. They face Glencar Manorhamilton in their next outing.

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins overcame the north Leitrim men by ten points to stay just two points behind Mohill with the top two meeting in the last game of the campaign.

St Mary's Kiltoghert are a point further adrift of the big two after a double scores 2-14 to 1-7 over Melvin Gaels in Kinlough. The Carrick men face Aughawillan, who had a high scoring 1-21 to 3-13 win over Annaduff at the weekend, in the next round with both teams needing a win to stay alive in the battle for the League final.

In Division 2, Fenagh St Caillin's are almost certainly guaranteed a place in the final after their 5-17 to 1-12 win over last year's intermediate champions St Patrick's Dromahair, leaving them with 10 points, four clear of both Aughnasheelin and Carrigallen.

The Fenagh men have been averaging an incredible 20 points a game so far and look like the standout team in the division with their remaining games against Carrigallen and Gortletteragh.

Carrigallen leapfrogged Gortletteragh into second spot when they got the better of the visitors on a 1-10 to 0-10 scoreline, although Gortletteragh have a game in hand and can move back into second place with a victory over Allen Gaels in Drumshanbo next Friday evening.

The Drumshanbo men lost out in a high scoring clash with Aughnasheelin, goals from Joe Earley and Cian Sammon proving vital in the 2-12 to 1-13 win for the visitors. However, the win was not without cost for Aughnasheelin as Conor Cullen suffered a serious injury during the game.

Ballinaglera scored a comfortable 3-12 to 0-11 victory over Drumreilly for their second win of the campaign with Drumreilly yet to win a game in this year's campaign.

In Division 3, Kiltubrid assured themselves of a place in the final thanks to a hard fought 1-13 to 1-8 victory over Bornacoola. The teams were level at halftime but a second half goal for Kiltubrid and a sending off for Bornacoola proved decisive factors.

Cloone picked up their first win of the campaign with a 2-13 to 0-13 win over winless Glenfarne Kiltyclogher while Eslin scored an impressive 1-14 to 0-11 win over an understrength Aughavas.

With Kiltubrid assured of promotion and a place in the League final, the battle for the second spot is between Drumkeerin, not in action last weekend, Bornacoola and Aughavas. All three have two games left to play with Bornacoola facing Aughavas in a huge game on July 23.

In the Reserve Division 1, Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's had a 5-14 to 3-7 win over Drumkeerin while in Reserve Division 2, Allen Gaels had a big 4-19 to 3-9 win over St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-9 Allen Gaels while Leitrim Gaels & Aughawillan both received walkovers from Ballinamore & Glencar Manor.