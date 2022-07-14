Frank Holohan wins Captain's Prize at Ballinamore Golf Club - GALLERY

Captain Enda McGloin had a fabulous day of golf, sunshine and craic last Saturday. A truly magnificent day of great weather, golf, food, drink, music, dancing, supper, and the lilac bus. Well done to Enda, the committee and all who helped make it a great success.

Special thanks to John Casserly and the maintenance team of Tommy, Muiris, Mark and Tavis, the course is in excellent condition thanks to their hard work.

Winners 1st Frank Holohan, 2nd Peter Flynn, Gross Enda McNamara, 3rd Ray Gleeson, Back 9 John Ryan, Front 9 Joe Mulligan, Nearest Pin Adrian Cullen, Longest Drive Paul Gill; Visitors 1st Colin Griffin, 2nd Padraig McSera, 1st Lady visitor Kathleen Loftus, Lady members 18 hole Patricia Bohan, Lady members 9 Hole Brid Sullivan, 2nd Breige Solon, 3rd Eileen Ward.

Congratulations to all the above winners.

Presentation: A presentation was made to Dillon Beirne on breaking the course record with 62 a scratch golfer. Congratulations Dillon from all the Club.

Ladies Results: Ladies 18 Hole Stroke Weisz Cup S&B GOY, 1ST Eileen Ward 67pts, 2nd Breda Travers 70 pts, 3th Brid Sullivan 72pts, 4th Briege Solon 72pts, 5th Roisin Sexton Smith 73pts. Congratulations to all the winners and participants.

Ladies Fixtures: Ladies 18 Hole Stableford on Wednesday July 13.

Ladies Captain’s Day: Dorothy O’Connor will hold her Lady Captain’s Day on Saturday July 16. Ladies 18 Hole S&B GOY Stroke Play, please ensure your name is down to play before Thursday. Final arrangements are being put in place and hopefully the weather will continue to stay dry and sunny. Best wishes to Dorothy on her Special Day.

Open Day: Ballinamore Ladies Section are hosting a ladies & Gents Open Day on Thursday August 11, please book early with lots of great prizes available.

Mens Fixtures: 18 Hole Stableford Sunday for 3Ts qualifier.

Seniors: The Seniors continue to play every Tuesday at 2pm, with the nxt outing on Tuesday July 26, in Athlone Golf Club please contact Ann O’Neill to book your place 0868535026.

Junior Lessons: The club has arranged for golf lessons for juniors aged 8 -15 years starting Wednesday July 13, at 7.30pm. Five one hour lessons €10 per lesson please ring 0872505031 as there are some places left.