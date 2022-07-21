Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim star Jordan Reynolds pictured with some of the young stars at the Kellogg's Leitrim GAA Cul Camp in Annaduff
THURSDAY JULY 21
Barna Waste U13 Division 1 Semi-Finals: St Mary’s white v Annaduff; Glencar Manorhamilton v Rinn Gaels (7.00)
LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00
15-a-side: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Joseph’s; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Glencar Manorhamilton
13-a-side: Mohill v Annaduff; Melvin Gaels v Keeldra Gaels; Kiltubrid v Drumkeerin
FRIDAY JULY 22
Barna Waste U13 Division 2B Semi-Finals: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Brigid’s in Ballinamore; Fenagh St Caillins v St Joseph’s (7.00)
SATURDAY JULY 23
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Aughawillan (6.00); Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Melvin Gaels; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Leitrim Gaels
Division 2: Aughnasheelin v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Fenagh St Caillins v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Allen Gaels
Division 3: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Eslin; Bornacoola v Aughavas; Drumkeerin v Cloone
SUNDAY JULY 24
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Res Division 2 playoff: Aughawillan v Glencar Manorhamilton
Res Division 3: Aughavas v Cloone
Ladies Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Francis; Kiltubrid v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Brigid’s v St Joseph’s (11.00)
Ladies Division 2: Glencar Manor B v Mohill; Keeldra Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Dromahair v Fenagh
MONDAY JULY 25
Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 7.00
Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Mohill; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels
Division 2A: St Brigid’s v Drumkeerin in Drumreilly
Division 2B: Glencar Manorhamilton v Annaduff
THURSDAY JULY 28
LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00
15-a-side: St Joseph’s v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
13-a-side: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels; Annaduff v Kiltubrid; Mohill v St Brigid’s
FRIDAY JULY 29
Masonite Division 2: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 7.00
RESULTS
Masonite ACL
Division 2: Allen Gaels 3-16 Gortletteragh 0-9
Reserve Division 1: Carrigallen 2-11 Drumkeerin 0-6; Glencar Manor 1-15 St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-13; Melvin Gaels 1-12 Carrigallen 3-14
Reserve Division 2: Annaduff 3-25 Kiltubrid 1-4
Reserve Division 3: Aughnasheelin 5-12 Bornacoola 4-8; Gortletteragh 2-13 St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-14
Ladies Division 1: Kiltubrid 1-14 Glencar Manorhamilton 4-14; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 4-17 St Brigid’s 2-8
Ladies Division 2: Dromahair 5-12 Glencar Manor B 0-6; Fenagh 0-5 Keeldra Gaels 1-29; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-11 Mohill 3-5
Newtowngore Engineering U17 League
Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert 4-22 Rinn Gaels 1-8; Leitrim Gaels 1-9 Mohill 2-18; Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-6 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-9
Division 2A: St. Joseph's 4-13 Allen Gaels 2-10; St Joseph's 1-21 St Brigid's 2-12
Division 2B: St Patrick’s Dromahair 6-15 Fenagh St Caillin’s 3-15; Fenagh St Caillins 1-9 Glencar Manor 5-9
Barna Waste U13 League
Division 1: Rinn Gaels 6-7 St Mary’s white 1-7; Glencar Manorhamilton 1-18 Annaduff 3-9; Leitrim Gaels 3-4 Allen Gaels 1-13
Division 2A: Dromahair 6-6 St Brigid’s 11-8; Dromahair 8-15 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-5; Fenagh St Caillins 3-14 Melvin Gaels 4-4
Division 2B: Mac Diarmada Gaels w/o Drumkeerin scr; St Mary’s blue w/o St Joseph’s scr
