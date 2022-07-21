Search

21 Jul 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim star Jordan Reynolds pictured with some of the young stars at the Kellogg's Leitrim GAA Cul Camp in Annaduff

21 Jul 2022 9:00 AM

THURSDAY JULY 21

Barna Waste U13 Division 1 Semi-Finals: St Mary’s white v Annaduff; Glencar Manorhamilton v Rinn Gaels (7.00)

LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00

15-a-side: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Joseph’s; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Glencar Manorhamilton

13-a-side: Mohill v Annaduff; Melvin Gaels v Keeldra Gaels; Kiltubrid v Drumkeerin

FRIDAY JULY 22

Barna Waste U13 Division 2B Semi-Finals: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Brigid’s in Ballinamore; Fenagh St Caillins v St Joseph’s (7.00)

SATURDAY JULY 23

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Aughawillan (6.00); Mohill v Glencar Manorhamilton; Annaduff v Melvin Gaels; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Leitrim Gaels

Division 2: Aughnasheelin v Ballinaglera; Gortletteragh v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Fenagh St Caillins v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Allen Gaels

Division 3: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Eslin; Bornacoola v Aughavas; Drumkeerin v Cloone

SUNDAY JULY 24

Masonite ACL: All 1.00

Res Division 2 playoff: Aughawillan v Glencar Manorhamilton

Res Division 3: Aughavas v Cloone

Ladies Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Francis; Kiltubrid v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins; St Brigid’s v St Joseph’s (11.00)

Ladies Division 2: Glencar Manor B v Mohill; Keeldra Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Dromahair v Fenagh

MONDAY JULY 25

Newtowngore Engineering U17 League: All 7.00

Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Mohill; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels

Division 2A: St Brigid’s v Drumkeerin in Drumreilly

Division 2B: Glencar Manorhamilton v Annaduff

THURSDAY JULY 28

LGFA Minor Championship: All 7.00

15-a-side: St Joseph’s v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

13-a-side: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels; Annaduff v Kiltubrid; Mohill v St Brigid’s

FRIDAY JULY 29

Masonite Division 2: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 7.00

RESULTS

Masonite ACL

Division 2: Allen Gaels 3-16 Gortletteragh 0-9

Reserve Division 1: Carrigallen 2-11 Drumkeerin 0-6; Glencar Manor 1-15 St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-13; Melvin Gaels 1-12 Carrigallen 3-14

Reserve Division 2: Annaduff 3-25 Kiltubrid 1-4

Reserve Division 3: Aughnasheelin 5-12 Bornacoola 4-8; Gortletteragh 2-13 St Patrick’s Dromahair 4-14

Ladies Division 1: Kiltubrid 1-14 Glencar Manorhamilton 4-14; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 4-17 St Brigid’s 2-8

Ladies Division 2: Dromahair 5-12 Glencar Manor B 0-6; Fenagh 0-5 Keeldra Gaels 1-29; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-11 Mohill 3-5

Newtowngore Engineering U17 League 

Division 1: St Mary's Kiltoghert 4-22 Rinn Gaels 1-8; Leitrim Gaels 1-9 Mohill 2-18; Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-6 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-9

Division 2A: St. Joseph's 4-13 Allen Gaels 2-10; St Joseph's 1-21 St Brigid's 2-12

Division 2B: St Patrick’s Dromahair 6-15 Fenagh St Caillin’s 3-15; Fenagh St Caillins 1-9 Glencar Manor 5-9 

Barna Waste U13 League 

Division 1: Rinn Gaels 6-7 St Mary’s white 1-7; Glencar Manorhamilton 1-18 Annaduff 3-9; Leitrim Gaels 3-4 Allen Gaels 1-13

Division 2A: Dromahair 6-6 St Brigid’s 11-8; Dromahair 8-15 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-5; Fenagh St Caillins 3-14 Melvin Gaels 4-4

Division 2B: Mac Diarmada Gaels w/o Drumkeerin scr; St Mary’s blue w/o St Joseph’s scr

