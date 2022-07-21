Glencar Manorhamilton's next generation shine at John West Feile Peil na nOg Finals - GALLERY

Glencar Manorhamilton's next generation of stars impressed on the national stage as the club's U15 team reached the semi-finals of the 2022 John West Féile Peil na nOg Division 5 competition in Dublin recently. The north Leitrim lads defeated Warwickshire 4-8 to 1-4 and Raheens 5-7 to 1-2 top their group before losing to eventual winners Boston 1-4 to 0-6 in the semi-final, a great achievement by the team and coaches alike. Check out Liam Malaniff's photos from their adventure in Dublin
