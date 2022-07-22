Search

22 Jul 2022

Draws made for Corrib Oil Junior Championships as Masonite Leagues reach final stages

Draws made for Corrib Oil Junior Championships as Masonite Leagues reach final stages

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

22 Jul 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The four first string teams in this year’s Corrib Oil Junior A Championship have a clearer picture of their path to possible glory in 2022 when the draws were made for the groups in the Junior competitions on Monday evening.

2021 finalists Glenfarne Kiltyclogher have been handed a tough group with Eslin, who they defeated in last year’s semi-final, in Group 1 along with strong second string teams from St Mary’s Kiltoghert, Aughawillan and Glencar Manorhamilton.

Leitrim GAA fans in for a treat as books from 1994 hero Martin McHugh and hurler Zak Moradi set to be released

In Group 2, Carrigallen, who were relegated from the Intermediate championship last year, will face fellow first string side Cloone as well as Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins strong second string side as well as Annaduff and Melvin Gaels in their group.

Carrigallen are the highest ranked team in the competition based on League position as they chase a place in this year’s Division 2 Final and with Eslin, Cloone and Glenfarne Kiltyclogher occupying the bottom three spots in Division 3, that is probably enough to make the Carrigallen men strong favourites to make an immediate return to the intermediate grade.

Mohill’s second string team lifted the title last year when they proved far too strong for Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in the final.

The Corrib Oil Junior B competition will feature two groups of four teams while the Junior C grade will have two groups of three teams.

BREAKING: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins call on GAA to drop AIB as sponsors if local bank changes not reversed

The Leitrim County Board also confirmed that the draws for round one of the Connacht Gold SFC and Smith Monumentals IFC will take place in Avant Money Pairc Mac Diarmada following the final of the Masonite ACL Division 1 on Saturday August 6.

With two rounds left to play, a win for Mohill next Saturday against Glencar Manorhamilton will assure them a place in the final while Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins, St Mary’s Kiltoghert and Aughawillan battle for the last spot.

In Division 2, Fenagh St Caillins are assured their place in the final with two rounds left and if they defeat Carrigallen at the weekend and Aughnasheelin beat Ballinaglera, it will mean a derby for Aughnasheelin and Fenagh as Aughnasheelin have the head to head against Carrigallen.

In Division 3, Kiltubrid are safely in the final as they sit four points clear of Drumkeerin with a game extra played. A win for the north Leitrim men next Saturday against Cloone would almost certainly see themselves into the final although Aughavas could still catch them as they have the head to head advantage.

Check out the fans basking in the sunshine as Glencar Manorhamilton Ladies get the better of Kiltubrid - GALLERY

The draws in full were as follows:

Corrib Oil Junior A FC

  • Group 1: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher; Eslin; St Mary's Kiltoghert; Aughawillan & Glencar Manorhamilton
  • Group 2: Carrigallen; Ballinamore Sean O Heslin's; Cloone; Annaduff & Melvin Gaels

Corrib Oil Junior B FC

  • Group 1: Fenagh St Caillins; Carrigallen; Gortletteragh; St Mary's Kiltoghert
  • Group 2: Drumkeerin; Leitrim Gaels; St Patrick's Dromahair & Allen Gaels

Corrib Oil Junior C FC

  • Group 1: Ballinaglera; Bornacoola & Mohill
  • Group 2: Kiltubrid; Aughavas & Melvin Gaels

The fixtures that will follow in this round-robin series will be decided by CCC Liatroma at a later stage

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media