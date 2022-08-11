Drumkeerin storm to victory over Annaduff - GALLERY

A powerful Drumkeerin, who wore the Leitrim jerseys due to a clash of colours, stormed to a comprehensive 10-16 to 1-8 victory over a youthful Annaduff last Sunday morning in Leitrim Gaels Community Field to win the Gotham Dry Wall Division 2 title and Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some images from the game .... see who you can spot!
