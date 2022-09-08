Search

08 Sept 2022

Kiltubrid test will stand to Ballinamore Ladies in pursuit of success

Kiltubrid test will stand to Ballinamore Ladies in pursuit of success

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins Ladies manager James Boyle Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

08 Sept 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

You could see the relief on the face of Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins manager James Boyle after their victory over Kiltubrid last Sunday but there is also a realisation that the game will stand to his team in the pursuit of glory.

“Definitely not good for the heart,” was James’  reaction to their one point victory, adding “The girls put in a humongous effort in fairness, they’ve been doing that all year and a little bit more clinicalness in front of goal would have benefited us at times.

Ballinamore pip Kiltubrid as fans enjoy sunshine at thrilling Gotham Dry Wall LGFA SFC clash - GALLERY

“But if you’re ever going to have the chance to win a Senior championship, you’re going to have to battle your way through some tough days and in fairness to Kiltubrid, they gave us a hell of a battle, it was a very tough day.”

That tough test will stand a team featuring a lot of new and young faces: “I think that is maybe something this group haven’t had in other years where they were going through the group stages without getting a massive pressure test, a game where it was do-or-die.

“But we knew coming in here today it was do-or-die - we had to act and in fairness to the girls, they acted and Lily stood up with a massive score at the end.”

Leitrim LGFA appoint former Fermanagh boss Jonny Garrity as new Senior team manager

Looking back on the game, James admits his team struggled to cope with Kiltubrid’s formation: “I think in the early stages there were a few little things we had to sort out on the field, they play a tricky system to get through and it took us maybe 15-20 minutes to get that sorted.

“Once they did, the girls started firing over the points. A few important misses, goals, could have come back to haunt us but we got there in the end.”

As for the rest of the campaign, James is setting his sights on winning titles but the immediate aim is on taking on a St Joseph’s team where he spent a good few years on the sidelines: “Very proud of everybody, great crew and hopefully this could build on to greater things but next Sunday we have St Joseph’s.

“As somebody who was out there for a few years, I know how difficult a task that is going to face us out there. We won’t be resting on any laurels. This is only potentially the start and hopefully things will only get better.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media