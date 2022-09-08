Ballinamore Golf Club host successful Club Golf Classic - GALLERY

A very successful event was run over the weekend with some challenging weather on day one!

Many thanks to the teams that filled the event and ensured a great atmosphere around the course. Annette Martin graciously presented the Michael Martin Memorial cup to the winning team of Michael Joyce, Sean Doyle, Brian McCann, Sean Plunkett with a winning score of 98 points. All active senior members of the club.

Much appreciation to the main sponsors - the Gallagher Group, PB Donoghue, Interparts Cavan and Dean Homes. In addition the K Club voucher was kindly donated by Miceal Sammon.

The after play meal was of the highest standard and great credit to Ginny’s Bakery in Drumshanbo for a job well done.

Proceeds will go towards course development and there will be a substantial donation to the Oesophageal Cancer Fund, a charity close to the heart of the Martin family.

A well attended and very enjoyable function on Saturday night honoured Sean Creamer who recently retired as head Greenkeeper, a great servant and friend to the club over the years.

List of Prizewinners