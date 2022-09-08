Search

08 Sept 2022

Ballinamore Golf Club host successful Club Golf Classic - GALLERY

Leitrim Sport

08 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

A very successful event was run over the weekend with some challenging weather on day one!

Many thanks to the teams that filled the event and ensured a great atmosphere around the course. Annette Martin graciously presented the Michael Martin Memorial cup to the winning team of Michael Joyce, Sean Doyle, Brian McCann, Sean Plunkett with a winning score of 98 points. All active senior members of the club.

Much appreciation to the main sponsors - the Gallagher Group, PB Donoghue, Interparts Cavan and Dean Homes. In addition the K Club voucher was kindly donated by Miceal Sammon. 

The after play meal was of the highest standard and great credit to Ginny’s Bakery in Drumshanbo for a job well done.

Proceeds will go towards course development and there will be a substantial donation to the Oesophageal Cancer Fund, a charity close to the heart of the Martin family.

A well attended and very enjoyable function on Saturday night honoured Sean Creamer who recently retired as head Greenkeeper, a great servant and friend to the club over the years.

List of  Prizewinners

  • Michael Martin Memorial Cup: 4 Claret Jugs, 4 x Green Fees for the K  Club & 4 Golf tops short sleeve with 98 points: Michael Joyce, Sean Doyle, Brian McCann, Sean Plunkett.
  • 2. 4 x Golf Range Finders: John D’Arcy, Paul D’Arcy, Lewis Till, Mick Joyce.
  • 3. 4 x Golf Tops long Sleeve: Don Reynolds,  Sean Doyle, Michael Joyce, Joe  Reynolds.
  • 4. 4x Golf Hampers  Sean Murray, David Burke, Liam Ferguson, Adrian Smith.
  • 5. 4 x Smyths Restaurant €50: Paul Bill, Bryan Cribbin, Barry Maxwell, Kieran McManus
  • 6.  4 x Golf Tops Short Sleeve: Sean McNiff, Pat Kelly, Tom McManus, Ivan Hewson.
  • 7. 4x Deluxe Golf Umbrellas: Paddy Beirne, Padraig Browne,  Sean Cosgrove, Nigel Maguire
  • 8. 4 x Chipping Nets: Declan McCarthy, Conan McCarthy, David Bourke, Eamonn Bennison
  • 9. 4 x Ball Retrievers: Pat Doonan, Michael Rolston, John Lockhart, Ian Brennan
  • 10. 4x Strandhill Green Fees: Paul Kennedy, Brendan Reilly, Joe Mulligan, MF McKeon
  • 11. Mini hampers: Pat King, Gerry King, Ita King, Helena King
  • 12. 4x Longford Green Fees: Padraig Mulligan, Henry Faughnan, John Crowe,  Julian Craggs
  • 13. 4 x Green Fees Damien Hamill, Ivan Hewson, Colin Moran, Sean McNiffe.
  • 14. 4 x Roscommon Green Fees: John Ryan, Pat Curran, Sean Masterson, Tom Hatton
  • Best ladies Team: Green fees, Angela McCann Odette Lynch, Anna Doonan, Julie Lombard.
  • Longest drive men: Dillon Beirne umbrella/ Liam ferguson bottle whiskey
  • Longest drive Ladies: Breda Travers umbrella
  • Nearest the pin men: Julian Craggs lamp
  • Nearest the pin Ladies: Angela Barden lamp

