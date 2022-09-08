Ballinamore Golf Club host successful Club Golf Classic - GALLERY

A very successful event was run over the weekend with some challenging weather on day one!
Many thanks to the teams that filled the event and ensured a great atmosphere around the course. Annette Martin graciously presented the Michael Martin Memorial cup to the winning team of Michael Joyce, Sean Doyle, Brian McCann, Sean Plunkett with a winning score of 98 points. All active senior members of the club.
Much appreciation to the main sponsors - the Gallagher Group, PB Donoghue, Interparts Cavan and Dean Homes. In addition the K Club voucher was kindly donated by Miceal Sammon.
The after play meal was of the highest standard and great credit to Ginny’s Bakery in Drumshanbo for a job well done.
Proceeds will go towards course development and there will be a substantial donation to the Oesophageal Cancer Fund, a charity close to the heart of the Martin family.
A well attended and very enjoyable function on Saturday night honoured Sean Creamer who recently retired as head Greenkeeper, a great servant and friend to the club over the years.
List of Prizewinners
Cathal McCarthy, Leaving Cert student and Chanelle Duncan, Third Year student with the national award
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.