16 Sept 2022

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

Leitrim Sport

16 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16

Girls U16: Group B: Calry Bohs v Dromahair 6.30 Dromahair

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17

Sligo Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.15

Conn Cup Boys U12: Tuam Celtic v Dromahair 10.30; Ballinasloe Town v Carrick Town 10.30; Ballymoe v Carrick Blue 2.00

Conn Cup Boys U14: Knocknacarra v Carrick Town 12.30 

Conn Cup Boys U16: Calry Bohs v Dromahair 4.00

Conn Cup Girls U14: Glen Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Glenview Stars; Chaffpool Utd v Dromahair (11.00)

Conn Cup Girls U16: Stonepark v Manorhamilton Rangers 12.00 

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 21

Ivor Parker’s painter & Decorators U17 League: Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd 7.15 McSharry Park

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 23

Girls U15: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 7.00

Conn Cup Girls U16: Dromahair v Real Tubber 7.00

RESULTS

Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-3 Calry Bohs

Sligo Pallets Premier League: Strand Celtic 3-3 Carrick Town; Valley Rovers 1-8 Dromahair

Naturelles Hair studio Hyde Bridge Girls U18: Carrick Town 2-0 Strand Celtic; Dromahair 2-7 Manorhamilton Rangers

Rugantinos Rockwood Parade U18 Boys: Dromahair 1-0 Dromore Vila

U13: Group A: Ballisodare United 1-6 Carrick Town; Group B: Benbulben 3-3 Dromahair

Girls U16: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-6 Boyle Celtic 

Girls U14: Ballymote Celtic 0-3 Manorhamilton Rangers; Yeats United 0-3 Carrick Town 

Girls U12: Group B: Carrick Town 2-5 Valley Rovers; Coolaney United 4-0 Dromahair; Strand Celtic 2-1 Manorhamilton Rangers

