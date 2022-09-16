Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16
Girls U16: Group B: Calry Bohs v Dromahair 6.30 Dromahair
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17
Sligo Super League: Ballisodare Utd v Manorhamilton Rangers 7.15
Conn Cup Boys U12: Tuam Celtic v Dromahair 10.30; Ballinasloe Town v Carrick Town 10.30; Ballymoe v Carrick Blue 2.00
Conn Cup Boys U14: Knocknacarra v Carrick Town 12.30
Conn Cup Boys U16: Calry Bohs v Dromahair 4.00
Conn Cup Girls U14: Glen Celtic v Carrick Town 2.00
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Glenview Stars; Chaffpool Utd v Dromahair (11.00)
Conn Cup Girls U16: Stonepark v Manorhamilton Rangers 12.00
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 21
Ivor Parker’s painter & Decorators U17 League: Carrick Town v Coolaney Utd 7.15 McSharry Park
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 23
Girls U15: Calry Bohs v Carrick Town 7.00
Conn Cup Girls U16: Dromahair v Real Tubber 7.00
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-3 Calry Bohs
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Strand Celtic 3-3 Carrick Town; Valley Rovers 1-8 Dromahair
Naturelles Hair studio Hyde Bridge Girls U18: Carrick Town 2-0 Strand Celtic; Dromahair 2-7 Manorhamilton Rangers
Rugantinos Rockwood Parade U18 Boys: Dromahair 1-0 Dromore Vila
U13: Group A: Ballisodare United 1-6 Carrick Town; Group B: Benbulben 3-3 Dromahair
Girls U16: Group A: Manorhamilton Rangers 3-6 Boyle Celtic
Girls U14: Ballymote Celtic 0-3 Manorhamilton Rangers; Yeats United 0-3 Carrick Town
Girls U12: Group B: Carrick Town 2-5 Valley Rovers; Coolaney United 4-0 Dromahair; Strand Celtic 2-1 Manorhamilton Rangers
