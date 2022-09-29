Guckian is Carrick's hat-trick hero

Stephen Guckian scored a hat-trick of tries as Carrick RFC's senior XV recorded a huge win in their Curley Cup Round 3 clash at home to Our Lady's Boys Club (OLBC) last Sunday at their Castlecarra Road grounds

With weather conditions ideal for rugby, Carrick started the game with real gusto and dominated the collisions from the outset with Peter Lavin and Denis McCaffrey particularly influential.

Carrick’s early pressure resulted in Stephen Guckian powering over to record his first try of the day with Ian McGhee adding the extras. On seven minutes the veteran number eight Darrach Patterson forced his way over after excellent interplay between outhalf McGhee and Noel McDermott who was operating at inside centre for the Shannonsiders.

On twelve minutes after some indiscipline by the home side OLBC opened their account for the day with a penalty.

Unfortunately for the visitors though the home side's superior fitness and conditioning was beginning to pay dividends and after excellent work by Shane McGuinness and Captain Gavin Kelly, McDermott eluded two would-be tacklers to score in the corner.

Jason Carney was introduced after Brendan Davis received an injury and had an immediate impact scoring his first try of the day. On 37 minutes Guckian got his second try powering over to score under the post to leave the half time score 31 points to 3.

Carrick’s dominance continued into the second half with Guckian achieving his hat-trick before Carrick’s management team emptied the bench to give game time to the replacements. Carney scored his second before Patterson finished off with a final try for the home side. OLBC scored a consolation try in the last play to leave the final score 51 to 8 to Carrick.

In finishing second in their group Carrick have qualified for the Curley Cup Shield Final next Sunday away to Ballinasloe, kick off at 2.30 and as always all support greatly welcome.

Team: Brendan Davis, Dean Flanagan, Stephen Guckian, Noel McDermott, Aaron Sharley, Ian McGhee, Ruairi King, Ian Cullen, Shane McGuinness, Peter Lavin, Dermot Foley, Brendan Flannery, Denis McCaffrey, Darrach Patterson. Subs: Brady Whyte, James Og Maguire, Jason Carney, Justin Farrell, Declan Kelly, Sean Lenehan, Paul Orr

The Connacht Youth Leagues commence this weekend with Carrick U13s taking on Westport next Saturday October 1, at 12 noon while on Sunday the U15s take on derby rivals Sligo at 12 noon to be followed by the U14s v Castlebar at 3pm - all matches at home. Minis rugby for U12s continues at 9.45 on Saturday.