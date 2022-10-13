It will take time for Glencar Manorhamilton's three in a row to sink in says Mary Alice Maguire

They may have just won their first ever Gotham Dry Wall Leitrim Ladies Senior three-in-a-row, a feat Mary Alice Maguire can’t quite believe before insisting that Glencar Manorhamilton will drive on in this year’s Connacht Club championship, writes John Connolly.

“Hard to believe, I think it will sink in over the next few weeks,” said Mary when asked about achieving a cherished three-in-a-row, “It will take time but it is just unbelievable to say it, three in a row. But we won’t stop there, we’ll drive on. Hopefully, we’ll enjoy tonight and focus on it again next week, get back into training and we’ll give Connacht a good auld run too, there is a serious team there.”

Glencar Manorhamilton celebrate Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior Championship three in a row - GALLERY Glencar Manorhamilton claimed a three-in-a-row of Gotham Dry Wall Leitrim LGFA Senior Championship title last Sunday when they defeated Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins 5-6 to 2-10. Photographer James Molloy was there in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada to get some great photos of the celebrations and the crowd .... see who you can spot!

Looking back on Sunday’s final, Mary Alice paid tribute to her teammates for the way they dug in despite playing in terrible conditions: “Absolutely just over the moon, look the conditions were so, so hard but we just fought so well together, we worked as a team and dug deep and that is what got us across the line in the end, just working as a team and positivity from the goalkeeper right throughout the whole team, we just kept on driving.”

As if the champions felt under pressure as Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins came chasing victory, Mary Alice admitted “We did, in fairness, feel under pressure, we could hear the Ballinamore ones shouting just get a goal and that would bring us on.

“When you hear that, you do get nervous, you’re under pressure. You’re thinking what if they do get a goal, it will build their momentum but we stuck tight to them and kept them, thank God, we’re here now.”