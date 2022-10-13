Annaduff didn’t allow us to express ourselves says Allen Gaels boss Flynn

No complaints, just a rather bruised acceptance from Allen Gaels manager James Flynn that the better team had won on the day as Annaduff ended the Drumshanbo team’s dream of an immediate return to the Senior Championship, writes John Connolly.

Allen Gaels were leading by a point at halftime of Saturday’s Semi-Final but couldn’t respond as Annaduff hit three second half goals to reach the final and James was the first to say the better team won.

“Annaduff, in fairness to them, they ran at us and they were the better team on the day without a doubt,” said James, “It is definitely our worst performance of the championship. It is a very young team - six of the lads starting today are under 20. Obviously we wanted to win it but maybe another year of building isn’t going to be a bad thing for the club - it won’t feel like that tonight.”

Neither did James agree that his young side had made a good start to the game with Ciaran Walsh’s early goal: “I probably disagree with saying we had a good start - I don’t think we started at all. We were saying at halftime we were so sluggish, we were labouring on the ball - we thought the three lads looked very dangerous when we did get the ball into them.

“But we just played it too much over and back, it was like we were playing with ropes tied around us, you know. We didn’t let loose - maybe if we had got the first score in that second half, that one that went wide, we might have kicked on but once the goals went in, heads dropped.”

James also gave Annaduff credit for not allowing Allen Gaels to get going: “We do have quality young players - this is their first day here in Pairc Sean for the championship and we were just hoping they were going to express themselves and show the ability that they have. Unfortunately we didn’t do that but we weren’t allowed to do that so credit to Annaduff.”

The result emphasised just how tough the Intermediate grade is according to James: “I was trying to get that across to lads that there are so many good teams in the Intermediate. Ballinamore were here for a long time and as soon as they got out of it, they were favourites for the Senior.

“It is not easy to get out of it. Annaduff were in this position last year losing the semi-final and hopefully next year we will go again.”