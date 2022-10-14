Cox stresses Annaduff have won nothing yet after superb semi-final display

Annaduff were getting rave reviews for their second half destruction of Allen Gaels in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Semi-Final but manager Joe Cox was keeping his and his team’s feet firmly on the ground after the game.

“We get to play one more game, that’s all we’ve earned today,” was Joe’s succinct observation after his team’s 3-13 to 2-9 victory but he also observed that the Drumshanbo men weren’t that far away either. It is the way it always is - when you get a bit of luck, when things just work, everything just happens. It could have easily have been Allen Gaels.

"In the first half, Allen Gaels to their credit kept pushing us and pushing us. But we got a lucky break in the second half, a ball hopped and we got a point out of that and you could see the momentum shift. That bit of luck probably wasn’t there for us over the last couple of years in semi-finals - it came today, it is earned today.”

What pleased Joe most was his team’s reaction to Annaduff’s goal, an instant point in response to steady the ship: “We went straight down the field after that - after the second point that we got, we kicked five wides one after the other but that is the mentality of these lads.

“To kick even the wides shows that they were being positive, that we were trying to win the game, to go after the game at all stages.”