Bornacoola Quiz team Leitrim's only winners in Connacht Scor Finals

The Scór Sinsir Connacht Final took place on Sunday last in the Town Hall, Claremorris.

The first competition of the day was the Tráth na gCeist. In an excellently contested Question Time competition, Kiltimagh and Menlough-Skehana eventually gave way to Elphin, Owenmore Gaels and Bornacoola who progress to the All Ireland Scór Sinsir final.

Our Leitrim GAA Champions Bornacoola took provincial honours on the day with a total of 66 points followed by Elphin and Owenmore. It is ten years since they last won the title in 2012.

Next up saw St. Mary’s John Butler battle it out in a stellar solo singing competition with all five competitors turning in excellent deliveries. John sang a beautiful rendition of ‘The Ballad of Michael Collins’ but unfortunately the title went to Leah Nic Conmara from Achill.

Leitrim were also represented in the Aithriseoireacht or Scéalaíocht competition by Aidan Dockery from Bornacoola. It was also a hotly contested affair and the audience were treated to five excellent performances.

Aidan delivered a superb performance of ‘The Man From God Knows Where’. However, the title went to Sligo’s Edwin Mullane from Gaeil Naomh Molaise.

Connacht Scór Sinsir Champions 2022

Figure Dancing: Elphin, Roscommon

Solo Singing: Leah Nic Conmara Achill, Mayo

Recitation Storytelling: Edwin Mullane Naomh Molaise Gaels, Sligo

Ballad Group: Achill GAA Mayo

Question Time: 1st Bornacoola, Leitrim, 2nd Elphin Roscommon, 3rd Owenmore Gaels, Sligo

Novelty Act: Naomh Dominic, Roscommon

Ceol Uirlise: St. Ronan's, Roscommon

Rince Seit: Elphin, Roscommon

The Cormac McGill Cup for the County with best participation and wins was awarded to Clare Connellan, on behalf of Roscommon GAA.

Well done to all our Leitrim competitors on representing Leitrim so well. Wishing Bornacoola the best of luck as they prepare for the All Ireland GAA Scór Sinsir Final 2022 on November 12, in the TF Royal Hotel and Theatre.