Search

26 Oct 2022

Bornacoola Quiz team Leitrim's only winners in Connacht Scor Finals

Bornacoola Quiz team Leitrim's only winners in Connacht Scor Finals

The Bornacoola GAA Club Question Time team who won the Connacht Scor Finals last Saturday in Claremorris

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

26 Oct 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The Scór Sinsir Connacht Final took place on Sunday last in the Town Hall, Claremorris.

The first competition of the day was the Tráth na gCeist. In an excellently contested Question Time competition, Kiltimagh and Menlough-Skehana eventually gave way to Elphin, Owenmore Gaels and Bornacoola who progress to the All Ireland Scór Sinsir final. 

Leitrim Ladies captain Clare Owens joins Kenya trek to help plan one million trees for Plant the Planet games

St Joseph's & Leitrim player looking to raise €10,000 as one of 50 GAA players taking part in Warriors for Humanity Plant the Planet games in Kenya in November

Our Leitrim GAA Champions Bornacoola took provincial honours on the day with a total of 66 points followed by Elphin and Owenmore. It is ten years since they last won the title in 2012.

Next up saw St. Mary’s John Butler battle it out in a stellar solo singing competition with all five competitors turning in excellent deliveries. John sang a beautiful rendition of ‘The Ballad of Michael Collins’ but unfortunately the title went to Leah Nic Conmara from Achill.

Leitrim were also represented in the Aithriseoireacht or Scéalaíocht competition by Aidan Dockery from Bornacoola. It was also a hotly contested affair and the audience were treated to five excellent performances. 

Aidan delivered a superb performance of ‘The Man From God Knows Where’. However, the title went to Sligo’s Edwin Mullane from Gaeil Naomh Molaise.

Connacht Scór Sinsir Champions 2022

  • Figure Dancing: Elphin, Roscommon
  • Solo Singing: Leah Nic Conmara Achill, Mayo
  • Recitation Storytelling: Edwin Mullane Naomh Molaise Gaels, Sligo
  • Ballad Group: Achill GAA Mayo
  • Question Time: 1st Bornacoola, Leitrim, 2nd Elphin Roscommon, 3rd Owenmore Gaels, Sligo
  • Novelty Act: Naomh Dominic, Roscommon
  • Ceol Uirlise: St. Ronan's, Roscommon
  • Rince Seit: Elphin, Roscommon

Aughnasheelin celebrate third Intermediate Championship success in style - GALLERY

There were wild scenes of joy in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada as Aughnasheelin won their third Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship title after a hard fought 0-11 to 1-4 victory over Annaduff. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture the scenes of celebrations ... see who you can spot!

The Cormac McGill Cup for the County with best participation and wins was awarded to Clare Connellan, on behalf of Roscommon GAA.

Well done to all our Leitrim competitors on representing Leitrim so well. Wishing Bornacoola the best of luck as they prepare for the All Ireland GAA Scór Sinsir Final 2022 on November 12, in the TF Royal Hotel and Theatre.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Putting Leitrim on the Irish cheese map

Pictured at the recent launch party of Leitrim Hill Creamery are founders Lisa Gifford (holding flowers), Gypsy Gifford, Richelle South and Shiloh Gifford-South (age nearly 2)

Home

Putting Leitrim on the Irish cheese map

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media