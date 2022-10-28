Impressive win for Carrick RFC U14s

The Carrick U14 squad took to the road again for the second match of their Connacht campaign and emerged victorious in a great tussle at Claremorris Colts Park in extremely difficult conditions.

It was Carrick's ability to deal with the wind, torrential rain and difficult underfoot conditions allied to their never-say-die attitude which got them over the line.

Led by the forceful running of Krystian Kopczynski and Ferdinand Bouteiller, Carrick dominated the first 15 minutes and were first to the ruck almost every time. This enabled clean ball for Rory McNabola who immediately brought outhalf and captain, Jack Foley more and more into the game.

Foley's decisions in the conditions, particularly his kicking into space, were first class for most of the game despite the weather conditions. Credit must go to the forwards, led by John Boyd and Seamus McGuire who provided regular quality ball to No.8 Kopczynski and centre Bouteiller.

This allowed them to run hard at the Claremorris defence throughout the game. They were rewarded on 15 minutes with a great touchdown in the corner by the confident No. 8 after a typically surging run. Unfortunately, Foley missed the conversion from a very difficult angle.

Then seven minutes later Bouteiller crossed over for his first and Carrick's second try after super ruck work again. Carrick's third try was an opportunist score as the ever-alert Kopczynski pounced on a poor ruck by Claremorris, grabbed the ball off the ground and dived over the line. The conditions made the conversion impossible despite Foley's best efforts.

Claremorris's best spell came in the lead up to half time when they responded to Carrick pressure with a well-worked score of their own from their hard running centres. The extras were added to make the score 15-7 at half time.

Carrick came out of the stalls raring to go and after super build up work from McNabola and Foley the ball ended up with Rory Connaughton who ran brilliantly but was held up just short. Bouteiller picked and dived over in the corner for his second and Carrick's fourth try of the game.

Carrick were cruising and should have scored another try after great work by John Mee on the wing who passed four defenders on a 30 metre run but just failed to put enough pressure on the ball at touchdown.

Tremendous tackling by Carrick's defence particularly Conor McGovern, Gavin Hewson, Timothy Tansey, Thomas Killian, Theo Gately and Shane Murtagh ensured that Claremorris were kept at bay.

With about three minutes left Claremorris were dispossessed inside their own half and Bouteiller raced into the opposition 22 with the entire Carrick defence in close pursuit. He offloaded to Kopczynski who dived over for his well-deserved third and Carrick's fifth try which was not converted.

In practically the final play of the game Claremorris were awarded a penalty try after a bit of over enthusiastic defence work by the Carrick defence.

Stiffer challenges await this team who are growing with every game but with an increased effort in training and the imminent return of one or two former players this should be a good season.

Team: Theo Gately, John Mee, Rory Connaughton, Ferdinand Bouteiller, Thomas Killian, Jack Foley, Rory McNabola, Aaron Gavin, Seamus McGuire, Louis Glancy, Paddy Tighe, John Mulvanerty, Timothy Tansey, Conor McGovern, John Boyd, John Mulvanerty, Gavin Hewson, Shane Murtagh

Seniors: Carrick's senior league match against Creggs was postponed.