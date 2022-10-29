Aughnasheelin weren't leaving without the Cup says manager Terence Reynolds

As the celebrations raged on all around him, Terence Reynolds did the impossible as he found the words to describe Aughnasheelin’s stirring four point victory over Annaduff in Sunday’s Smith Monumentals IFC Final.

“I thought we were good value for the win,” agreed the Aughnasheelin manager before giving an insight into what it took to lift the Frank Reynolds Cup: “We brought everything, ten months of work, into that game and the players left everything on the field. Preparation has gone well the last two weeks, everybody was fit and firing bar the couple of long term injured lads.

“I felt the boys played there today for the parish, played for the community - the support over the last two weeks has been brilliant and they really went out there and played their hearts out - we weren’t leaving without the cup.”

Aughnasheelin’s ability to respond to the blows Annaduff inflicted on them was key: “We responded very well every time Annaduff came into the game. We responded to the concession of the goal which we gave them, we turned over the ball. We hit the next four scores and in conditions like today when you concede a goal, it is a hard four points to get back.

“They went level and it looked like we weren’t making use of our extra man but the boys kicked on, got a couple of scores - Sammo won a free in front of the goals to get us back in front. We dominated in the middle third all day, I thought we were brilliant.”

Terence had special praise for Man of the Match Aaron Hoare, terming him the best midfielder in Leitrim: “Aaron Hoare is the best midfielder in Leitrim as far as I’m concerned, I know he didn’t get a game with Leitrim this year but from what I’ve seen at intermediate level this, he is the best player I’ve seen all year and he is well able to hold his own at senior.

“He has had an incredible championship, he came to life in the second half against Aughavas and since then, he has been a driving force.”

The next few days and weeks will be hectic for everyone involved with Aughnasheelin but Sunday’s special is very special for the club: “We plan for Connacht, I have my own brother’s stag party in Edinburgh next week, we’ll have celebrations today so I’ll be the worse for wear over the next two weekends so we’ll celebrate this week and then get back.

“A lot has happened to this club this season between losing valued people in our club and players, main players and good players, getting life changing injuries in many cases so what we’re going to do over the next few days is enjoy it and celebrate it, you never know when you get a chance to celebrate and I am so happy for the people of Aughnasheelin that they get the chance to celebrate after this season.”