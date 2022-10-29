Search

29 Oct 2022

Aughnasheelin weren't leaving without the Cup says manager Terence Reynolds

Aughnasheelin manager Terence Reynolds pictured with his children Andrew, David and Emma and the Frank Reynolds Cup Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

29 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

As the celebrations raged on all around him, Terence Reynolds did the impossible as he found the words to describe Aughnasheelin’s stirring four point victory over Annaduff in Sunday’s Smith Monumentals IFC Final.

“I thought we were good value for the win,” agreed the Aughnasheelin manager before giving an insight into what it took to lift the Frank Reynolds Cup: “We brought everything, ten months of work, into that game and the players left everything on the field. Preparation has gone well the last two weeks, everybody was fit and firing bar the couple of long term injured lads.

Aughnasheelin celebrate third Intermediate Championship success in style - GALLERY

There were wild scenes of joy in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada as Aughnasheelin won their third Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship title after a hard fought 0-11 to 1-4 victory over Annaduff. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture the scenes of celebrations ... see who you can spot!

“I felt the boys played there today for the parish, played for the community - the support over the last two weeks has been brilliant and they really went out there and played their hearts out - we weren’t leaving without the cup.”

Aughnasheelin’s ability to respond to the blows Annaduff inflicted on them was key: “We responded very well every time Annaduff came into the game. We responded to the concession of the goal which we gave them, we turned over the ball. We hit the next four scores and in conditions like today when you concede a goal, it is a hard four points to get back. 

“They went level and it looked like we weren’t making use of our extra man but the boys kicked on, got a couple of scores - Sammo won a free in front of the goals to get us back in front. We dominated in the middle third all day, I thought we were brilliant.”

Aughnasheelin show class down the stretch to claim Intermediate title

AUGHNASHEELIN 0-11 ANNADUFF 1-4

Terence had special praise for Man of the Match Aaron Hoare, terming him the best midfielder in Leitrim: “Aaron Hoare is the best midfielder in Leitrim as far as I’m concerned, I know he didn’t get a game with Leitrim this year but from what I’ve seen at intermediate level this, he is the best player I’ve seen all year and he is well able to hold his own at senior. 

“He has had an incredible championship, he came to life in the second half against Aughavas and since then, he has been a driving force.”

The next few days and weeks will be hectic for everyone involved with Aughnasheelin but Sunday’s special is very special for the club: “We plan for Connacht, I have my own brother’s stag party in Edinburgh next week, we’ll have celebrations today so I’ll be the worse for wear over the next two weekends so we’ll celebrate this week and then get back. 

Part 2 of our gallery of fans photos from Sunday's Smith Monumentals IFC Final - GALLERY

Check out part 2 of Willie Donnellan's gallery of fan photos from Sunday's Smith Monumentals IFC and Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 2 Finals in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada ... see who you can spot!

“A lot has happened to this club this season between losing valued people in our club and players, main players and good players, getting life changing injuries in many cases so what we’re going to do over the next few days is enjoy it and celebrate it, you never know when you get a chance to celebrate and I am so happy for the people of Aughnasheelin that they get the chance to celebrate after this season.”

