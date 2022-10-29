Search

29 Oct 2022

"I'm actually stuck for words" says Aughnasheelin captain Paul Earley after "amazing" victory

Aughnasheelin captain Paul Earley pictured with his brother Joe and, from left, Fergal, Nora, Sean and Siobhan Earley after Aughnasheelin's win last Sunday Picture Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

29 Oct 2022 5:00 PM

It is one of the things they never tell you about when you’re appointed captain of a team - that you’re going to face questions from the media but Aughnasheelin’s Paul Earley found the perfect words to describe what he called a “roller coaster of a year” for his club.

“I’m actually stuck for words,” said Paul after lifting the Frank Reynolds Cup, “Even in the speech I didn’t know what to say but it was absolutely amazing to lift that Cup for the lads with the year that we’ve had, a real roller coaster of a year and I couldn’t be more proud of the lads today and lifting the Cup for them.”

Looking back over the year, Paul talked of the passing of Seamus McWeeney earlier in the year: “We lost a very good clubman earlier in the year, Seamus McWeeney, his son out there playing there today. 

“We were all out there working towards our own personal ambitions to win, the lads injured who would have loved to be there but couldn’t play. We had a lot to work for, a lot to play for and we really pushed it on.”

Analysing the game, Paul termed the game a “real battle” adding “The scoreboard didn’t reflect the battle. Conditions were very hard -the pitch was very soft, wet and mucky. Annaduff really put it up to us and pushed us to the line. 

“We’re just delighted that we were able to work in those conditions and push on. It was 14 on 15 and sometimes, 14 men can beat 15 men and we tried our best not to let that happen, to push on and keep the scoreboard ticking over which we did. Work from there and hold it.”

Celebrations come first but Aughnasheelin are thinking of the Connacht Club Intermediate campaign: “We will try and push it on for the Connacht Club but we’ll take the next few days to celebrate, it is unbelievable to consider where we were in the last two years’ campaign but we’ll regroup and hopefully push on.”

