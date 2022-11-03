Absolute daylight robbery admits Carrick manager Jamie Ward

Carrick manager Jamie Ward would have found quite a few spectators in full agreement with his assessment of last Sunday’s dramatic Leitrim Senior Hurling Championship Final: “Absolutely delighted but daylight robbery!”

Carrick’s celebrations were probably far wilder and louder after Colm Moreton’s injury time goal saw them snatch victory from Cluainin’s grasp last Sunday in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada and the Carrick manager admitted that he thought the game was gone from his team.

“Collie Moreton’s last strike of the sliothar - what a volley!” Jamie commented, “He could have caught but he would have been bottled up. It was a tight match the whole way - I actually thought they were going to win.

“The three Moretons were involved in the last play and the final ball of the game and we robbed it basically.”

The Carrick manager singled out Man of the Match, Cluainin keeper Peter Poniard for special praise: “Peter Poniard was, without doubt, exceptional. Clement took a shot in the first half and he had no chance of getting it but he saved it. He had a super save a couple of minutes before the end of the game so man of the match - without a doubt.”

Jamie also paid tribute to the spirit his players showed and he felt that Carrick could always grab a goal but for Poniard’s heroics: “They could have bet us out the field but we just kept plugging away, plugging away and we just literally ground it out.

“There was a goal written all over us all game, we just missed it and Peter Poniard was brilliant. We should have gotten a goal earlier but we kept at it and at it.”