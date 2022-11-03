Search

03 Nov 2022

Devastated Man of the Match Peter focuses on Carrick's winning goal

Devastated Man of the Match Peter focuses on Carrick's winning goal

Cluainin's Peter Poniard pictured after he was presented with the Leitrim SHC Final Man of the Match award last Saturday by Leitrim GAA County Board chairman Enda Stenson Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

03 Nov 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

It may be some consolation in the days to come but Man of the Match Peter Poniard spent his time wondering what he might have done differently for Carrick’s match winning goal rather than any accolades that were coming his way last Saturday.

Even in the pain of defeat, the Cluainin keeper congratulated Carrick on their victory but found it hard to accept the loss: “It is heartbreaking, the worst way to lose it and just devastating but fair play to Carrick, they kept fighting to the end and they got their reward.

Connacht GAA confirm fixture details for Men's Club Championship games

Aughnasheelin at home in Intermediate grade, St Mary's Kiltoghert (Senior), Carrigallen (Junior) & Carrick-on-Shannon (Junior Hurling) on the road for provincial club campaign

“I thought the team played phenomenally well today, we worked so well together - just I suppose that it is the way of it, the swing of the ball and it happened that way unfortunately. Carrick have been on the end of the same type of result before and that’s the way it goes.”

Asked if he remembered any of his string of saves, Peter said “Well I remember hitting the ball straight to Clement Cunniffe and thinking ‘oh Jesus’ but that’s about the height of it. Just thinking about the last goal, what I could have done. It was good but all I can think about is the ball going behind me but what can I do about it.”

Carrick's smash & grab raid as Moreton's late, late goal breaks Cluainin hearts

CARRICK-ON-SHANNON 1-12 CLUAININ 1-11

Strangely Peter was not surprised that yet another hurling final had come down to a single puck of the ball: “I felt coming today we were hurling well as a group, getting on well but we could have been Kilkenny and it still would have been a dogfight come the end of the day, it was always going to come down to one or two pucks of the ball and eventually, it came down to one of them.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media