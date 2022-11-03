Devastated Man of the Match Peter focuses on Carrick's winning goal

It may be some consolation in the days to come but Man of the Match Peter Poniard spent his time wondering what he might have done differently for Carrick’s match winning goal rather than any accolades that were coming his way last Saturday.

Even in the pain of defeat, the Cluainin keeper congratulated Carrick on their victory but found it hard to accept the loss: “It is heartbreaking, the worst way to lose it and just devastating but fair play to Carrick, they kept fighting to the end and they got their reward.

“I thought the team played phenomenally well today, we worked so well together - just I suppose that it is the way of it, the swing of the ball and it happened that way unfortunately. Carrick have been on the end of the same type of result before and that’s the way it goes.”

Asked if he remembered any of his string of saves, Peter said “Well I remember hitting the ball straight to Clement Cunniffe and thinking ‘oh Jesus’ but that’s about the height of it. Just thinking about the last goal, what I could have done. It was good but all I can think about is the ball going behind me but what can I do about it.”

Strangely Peter was not surprised that yet another hurling final had come down to a single puck of the ball: “I felt coming today we were hurling well as a group, getting on well but we could have been Kilkenny and it still would have been a dogfight come the end of the day, it was always going to come down to one or two pucks of the ball and eventually, it came down to one of them.”