13 Nov 2022

Carrick Senior disappoint but U13 score immense victory

The Carrick U13 team that defeated Sligo in their Connacht League match last Sunday

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

13 Nov 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Carrick Senior team travelled to the Sportsground in Galway for a tricky away Connacht Division 1C League match against Our Lady's Boys Club (OLBC) and so it proved.

Carrick simply did not turn up on the day and will be very disappointed with their overall performance. They were only outscored by two tries to one with Darrach Patterson scoring an unconverted try in the first half and the half time score was 7-5 to the home team.

It was all to play for in the second half and the scalp of OLBC was there to be taken but a disjointed Carrick display proved their undoing with the home team adding a try to leave the final score 12-5.

Simply put, this Carrick team will have to perform at a more competitive level playing away from home if they are to reach the League playoffs. Their next league match is a difficult away match against Ballinasloe this weekend and they will have to put this performance behind them and make sure they get their act together against Ballinasloe.

Squad: Aaron Sharkey, Jason Carney, Stephen Guckian, Noel McDermott, Dean Flanagan, Ruairi King, Sean Lenehan, Ian Cullen, Brendan Flannery, Shane McGuinness, Sean Hynes, Peter Lavin, Dermot Foley, Joaquin Cueto Puento, Darrach Patterson, Denis McCaffrey, James Og Maguire, Gavin Kelly, John Healy, Brendan Davis, Bill Meehan, Robert McCaffrey, Shaun Kelly

Carrick U14 v Ballinrobe

An understrength Carrick U14s travelled to Ballinrobe last Saturday for a top of the table league clash. Carrick started slowly and conceded three tries in the first fifteen minutes of the match to find themselves 17-0 down.

Carrick then started to play and had the home team on their heels for the rest of the first half scoring two tries leaving the half time score 17-10. It could have been 17 all when Carrick scored what seemed to be a third try under the posts at the stroke of half time but the referee ruled it out.

The second half proved a step too far for Carrick and Ballinrobe ran in three tries to leave the final score 36-10. Carrick's League campaign is far from over though as they remain second in the League with the return home league match eagerly awaited.

Sligo v Carrick U13 Connacht League

Carrick on Shannon RFC U13s made their way to Sligo RFC on Sunday morning. With numerous games taking place over the course of the day, the Strandhill venue was hopping.

The early stages were nip and tuck for both teams as they probed and tested each other for opportunities.

After a decent bit of interplay in midfield, Peter Flynn popped a ball to Shane Murtagh, who put on the afterburners and danced his way through the Sligo defence to score the games opening try after six minutes. Conversion missed.

This woke up the Sligo team and they became more direct in their running lines. Their directness paid off and Sligo took the lead with a converted try after 10 mins. 

As the first half wore on, Carrick were just off the pace and allowed Sligo far too much time to settle. Carrick were duly punished by two excellent tries and one conversion before the break as Sligo led 19-5 at the break.

After a little self reflection the Carrick lads emerged a completely different animal for the second half. A far more physical and hungrier team took the game to Sligo from the restart.

Sligo couldn't live with the Carrick intensity, and Gavin Hewson touched down within two minutes to start the fightback. Conversion scored.

Sustained pressure from Carrick broke Sligo's defence again soon after with Sam Kieran bursting through to score after relentless pressure in the Sligo 22. Hewson with the conversation. 

Sligo had the ability of continually rotating their large squad throughout the game. Carrick didn't have this luxury, travelling with 16 players - four of whom played up a level - Zondagh, Taylor, O'Connell and McGirl - all excellent throughout.

As with all of their games so far this season, Carrick found themselves outnumbered but not outgunned. As the game wore on Carrick's rucking which was missing for large periods of the first half, was superb. Beirne & O'Connell were immense and were poaching or cleaning rucks at every opportunity.

McGourty playing at scrum half provided clean ball, while McElhone, Hewson, Murtagh, Koziatek, Hoey & McGirl all interchanging in the back line caused numerous headaches for Sligo.

With two minutes to go Sligo created and scored what looked to be a game winning try in the right corner. Conversion missed. From the resulting restart, Carrick had to create an opportunity - and they delivered. From the resulting restart Sligo knocked on, but Carrick were quicker to react and played the advantage.

Quick interplay play from McGourty, McWeeney, Nally, Quinn, and McElhone allowed Kieran to burrow over to score and Carrick were level. Hewson duly converted to edge Carrick in front. There was still one more play left, but Sligo couldn't make any inroads and Beirne cleared to touch to seal a 26-25 win for the Carrick lads.

Team: Colton Quinn, Fionn McWeeney, Peter Flynn, Daragh Beirne, Daniel O'Connell, Nato Zondagh, Richard Nally, Nathan Taylor, Sam Kieran, Cavan McGourty, Ryan McElhone, Gavin Hewson, Shane Murtagh, Regan Hoey, Oliwer Koziatek, Shane McGirl

