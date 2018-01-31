Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moments

Voting brisk for Leitrim's greatest sporting moment

Great response to Leitrim's Top 10 Memorable Sporting Moments supplement in this week's Leitrim Observer

With our list of ten nominations announced in today's Leitrim Observer and on our website, www.leitrimobserver.ie, there has been a huge reaction and plenty of debate already!

Naturally, Leitrim's 1994 Connacht Championship victory has attracted a lot of comment with Mayo native and long time Carrick-on-Shannon resident Mary Keenan writing on Facebook "Has to be 1994 beating Mayo and winning the Connaught final. Must say as a feverent Mayo Supporter I had a brilliant weekend. In Carrick on Shannon. Travelled with Burkes bus there and back. Obviously outnumbered 99 ,9 percent. One of my best weekends"

Cian Guckian is another favouring the historic success of 1994 - "It has got to be Leitrim winning the Connacht Football Title in 1994. What a magical year it was for the Green and Gold. "

Eddie Leddy's remarkable performance in winning two All-Ireland Colleges Cross-country titles with ten minutes rest earned a lot of comment as James McBrien, a Ballinamore native now resident in California wrote "Great achievement wonderful athlete" while Geraldine Leddy commented " Brilliant! One of Ireland's finest Athletes...proud to call you cousin ❤"

Ballinamore's Tommy Conlon also tweeted:

Breege Connolly's exploits in competing in the Olympic Marathon in Rio de Janeiro also received support from her cousin and Streets of Ballyshannon 5K winner Teresa Doherty and the Ulster Athletics Council.

All of the nominees are receiving great support but naturally in any list where a county's achievements are boiled down to just ten, there was anger at some omissions as you can see from the following tweet!

