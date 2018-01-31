Voting brisk for Leitrim's greatest sporting moment

With our list of ten nominations announced in today's Leitrim Observer and on our website, www.leitrimobserver.ie, there has been a huge reaction and plenty of debate already!

Naturally, Leitrim's 1994 Connacht Championship victory has attracted a lot of comment with Mayo native and long time Carrick-on-Shannon resident Mary Keenan writing on Facebook "Has to be 1994 beating Mayo and winning the Connaught final. Must say as a feverent Mayo Supporter I had a brilliant weekend. In Carrick on Shannon. Travelled with Burkes bus there and back. Obviously outnumbered 99 ,9 percent. One of my best weekends"

Cian Guckian is another favouring the historic success of 1994 - "It has got to be Leitrim winning the Connacht Football Title in 1994. What a magical year it was for the Green and Gold. "

Eddie Leddy's remarkable performance in winning two All-Ireland Colleges Cross-country titles with ten minutes rest earned a lot of comment as James McBrien, a Ballinamore native now resident in California wrote "Great achievement wonderful athlete" while Geraldine Leddy commented " Brilliant! One of Ireland's finest Athletes...proud to call you cousin ❤"

Ballinamore's Tommy Conlon also tweeted:

The great Eddie Leddy. A name to be reckoned with and never to be forgotten. — Tommy Conlon (@TConlonthecouch) January 31, 2018

Breege Connolly's exploits in competing in the Olympic Marathon in Rio de Janeiro also received support from her cousin and Streets of Ballyshannon 5K winner Teresa Doherty and the Ulster Athletics Council.

All of the nominees are receiving great support but naturally in any list where a county's achievements are boiled down to just ten, there was anger at some omissions as you can see from the following tweet!

Some omissions here, I beat @BushSully , my brothers and locals in Carthy's Bar Leitrim Village in the Summer of '89 at pool. I believe the record still stands #legend — Brendan (@BushMcW) January 31, 2018

If you want to read about any of Leitrim's Top Ten Memorable Sporting Moments, click on the links below:

Kerry rattled as disallowed goal denies Leitrim U21s https://t.co/eBXnDRgvul — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

Tuam twice a happy hunting ground for Leitrim Minors https://t.co/jpZdgnwuWg — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

Frances breaks barriers at 1980 Moscow Olympics https://t.co/5eo9xvtOPk — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

The day two captains made Leitrim's dreams come true https://t.co/n3Kys5mEzi — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

Seeds of 1994 sown in 1991 in Connacht U21 victory https://t.co/rErXa3IaLi — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

From fun runner to the Rio Olympics - Breege inspires https://t.co/pWPcIbZHT3 — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

A day when Leitrim football started to believe in glory https://t.co/7DYYYYbZ7h — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

Eddie Leddy's double victory has never been equalled https://t.co/5AqDnWkPzA — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

Ann Marie & Maeve savour Croker glory 19 years on https://t.co/QYDRruXDP9 — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

Trailblazing Ladies claim All Ireland Junior title in style -

vote for Leitrim's greatest sporting moment https://t.co/xNOzn6wNAF — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

POLL: Vote for Leitrim's greatest sporting moments https://t.co/PVcnv3opJS — Leitrim Observer (@LeitrimToday) January 31, 2018

Remember, all you have to to vote is click on the following link, Leitrim's greatest sporting moments, and vote!