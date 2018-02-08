ONE HOUR TO GO!

If you haven't voted for Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment, then you have about an error to do so as voting closes at 5 pm on Thursday February 8, in the Leitrim Observer's Greatest Sporting Moment.

When we published our "Leitrim's Top 10 Sporting Moments" free with last week's Leitrim Observer, we didn't envisage the way the vote has captured the imagination of the county's sporting fans.

And it is not just Leitrim sports fans who are voting - Rowing enthusiasts all over the country have launched a big campaign to back Frances Cryan appearing at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, keen to back the Carrick-on-Shannon woman's amazing achievements.

The GAA have enthusiastically backed the poll too as you'd expect with the heroics of Leitrim's 1994 Connacht Senior Championship victory attracting a lot of votes.

There is just one hour left to get your vote in. You can vote by clicking here.