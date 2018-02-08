VOTING CLOSED FOR LEITRIM'S GREATEST SPORTING MOMENT

It is all done and dusted and you've had your say but the voting lines are now closed for the Leitrim Observer's campaign to find Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment!

Voting closed at 5 pm sharp tonight (Thursday, February 8) and we had hundreds of votes, from all over the world, flying in as you gave us your views on what you considered to be Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment.

Our list of Leitrim’s Top Ten Memorable Sporting Moments sparked some debates, just as fierce as the vote to find Leitrim’s Greatest Sporting Moment, but it also was a way to look back and celebrate some truly outstanding sporting moments in our counties history.

Just look back on the ten nominees:

1998: Tuam twice a happy hunting crowd for Leitrim Minors - Leitrim 1998 Connacht Minor Championship victory

1988: Trailblazing Ladies claim All-Ireland Junior title in style - Leitrim Ladies 1988 All-Ireland Junior Championship victory

1980: Frances breaks barriers at 1980 Moscow Olympics - Carrick Oarswoman Frances Cryan just misses out on Olympic Sculls Final

1994: The day two captains made Leitrim’s dreams come true - Leitrim 1994 Connacht Senior Football Championship victory

2007: Ann Marie & Maeve savour Croker glory 19 years on - Leitrim Ladies 2007 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship victory

1968: Eddie Leddy’s double victory has never been equalled - Eddie Leddy wins two All-Ireland Colleges Cross-country titles with 10 minutes rest

1977: Kerry rattled as disallowed goal denies Leitrim U21s - Leitrim win first Connacht U21 title and almost dethrone Kerry in Carrick

2016: From fun runner to the Rio Olympics - Kinlough’s Breege Connolly run in Olympic Games Marathon in Rio de Janeiro

1990: A day when Leitrim football started to believe in glory - - Leitrim create history by winning first ever All-Ireland B Championship

1991: Seeds of 1994 sown in 1991 Connacht U21 victory - Leitrim see off Mayo and Galway to win 1991 Connacht U21 Championship

Picking the list of ten nominees was hard, narrowing your choice down to just one is harder.

And the winner of Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment, as voted by you the public, is .....

Well, you have to wait to next Wednesday when we will reveal Leitrim's Greatest Sporting Moment in the pages of the Leitrim Observer and online at www.leitrimobserver.ie.

And thanks once again to everyone who took the time to vote in what was a great celebration of Leitrim sport.