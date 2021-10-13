How to get famous in Leitrim - 3 simple steps

Do you want to get famous ... fast?!

We have three simple steps to make it happen - you won't need to don a county jersey, or train for hours of physical peak fitness, you don't event have to leave your home ... until the fame hits!

To become a star ... a Superstar all you need to do is

1. Choose your talent

Sing/ Dance/ Play /an instrument/ tell a joke/ act out a scene/ read a poem/ perform a magic trick/ entertain

2. Take a short 30-60 second clip of this talent

3. Whatsapp your video plus your name, age and address to:

085 7480043

And wait for the magic to happen!

Enter our Leitrim Superstar comptition and you could win €1.5k in prizes, your first gig and vouchers for a recording!

From there we will run a series of online polls to let the voting public decide on our finalists. A separate grand finale online vote, as well as adjudication from our panel of judges, will decide our winner.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your clips into us now via 085 748 0043. Good luck!

Full list of terms and conditions are available HERE.