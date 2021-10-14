Watch: Dream of being on stage? Leitrim Superstars can make it happen!

Send us your video slip today
Have you ever dreamed of being on stage? Do you have a child, a niece, nephew a friend who were made to perform?
The Leitrim Superstars competition can make dreams come true, the winner will get their first gig in the Landmark Hotel, will get help recording theri talent and win €1,500 worth of prizes.
To take part could not be easier - send us a video of your talent to our Whats app number: 085 7480043.
Deadline for entries is Sunday, October 17
Can you sing like Jessica:
Or can you really rock like Stephen?
Full details here:
