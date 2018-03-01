LEITRIM ALERT: Status RED Snow -Ice warning has been extended nationwide

Met Éireann has extended the Status Red Snow-Ice to cover the entire country.

The warning is active now and will remain in place for ALL counties until 3pm on Friday, March 2, 2018.

According to the national forecaster, further heavy snow showers will bring accumulations of significant levels with ALL areas at risk.

Blizzard conditions will develop from the south this (Thursday) afternoon and evening as heavy snow and strong easterly winds bring snow drifts northwards over the country. Eastern and southern coastal counties will be worst affected.

Extensive closures and cancellations are expected to be announced this morning.

More information as we get it.