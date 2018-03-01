Status Red Weather Warning
All Leitrim schools will be closed today (Thurday) and Friday
All Leitrim schools are to be closed tomorrow.
The Department of Education has issued an update confirming that all schools, third level institutions and colleges of further education will be closed today (Thursday, March 1) and tomorrow across all counties in Ireland.
The decision has been made following the extension o the Status Red Snow-Ice Alert nationwide.
See here for details of the alert.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on