Leitrim braces itself for arrival of blizzard conditions this afternoon

Leitrim is bracing itself for the arrival of blizzard conditions this afternoon (Thursday, March 1).

The Status Red Snow-Ice warning has been extended nationwide and heavy snowfall is expected in Leitrim this afternoon.

Schools have been closed for the rest of the week.

AA Ireland are advising motorists not to travel unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel for emergency reasons, stick to main roads as these are more likely to have been gritted. Allow extra time for your journey and to de-ice your car before setting off. Don't forget that stopping distances are ten times longer when driving on snow and ice.

Clear snow off your vehicle and use dipped headlights at all times and always advise someone of your intended destination and return time.