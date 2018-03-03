Snow this morning turning to rain this evening in Leitrim

A Status Yellow Snow-Ice warning remains in place today for all of Connacht. According to the latest forecasts from Met Éireann, it will be a rather cloudy day with some isolated falls of sleet and snow this morning. It will become mostly dry and a little less cold across all areas of Connacht by afternoon, but some patchy rain or drizzle will develop in southern areas towards evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty, easterly winds.



Tonight

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle and some sleet or snow on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees in mostly moderate, easterly winds.