A misty start to Monday, but at least the snow is gone
Misty weather for today.
It will be a cloudy and misty start to the day with patches of fog slowly lifting. Met Éireann say it will become somewhat brighter during the afternoon and some sunny spells will develop. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in light winds.
Tonight
Tonight will be mostly dry with a mixture of cloudy periods and clear skies. Frost and patches of fog will develop as the night goes on. A cold night with lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees in light and variable winds.
