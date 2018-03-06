Cloudy with showers for Leitrim today

Mist and any fog will lift this morning to give a mostly cloudy today with scattered showers. The showers will become more frequent this afternoon and a few will be heavy. Highs of 6 to 8 degrees in light winds.



Tonight

Tonight will be largely cloudy with further showers, a few wintry on high ground. Lows of 0 to 3 degrees with some frost possible where there are breaks in cloud. Mist will form in patches also. Winds will increase from a westerly direction towards morning.