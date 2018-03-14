Don't forget the umbrella today!

According to Met Éireann, it will be very windy today, with outbreaks of rain; persistent and heavy at times. The rain will start to clear from the west of Connacht later in the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in strong and gusty southeasterly winds, reaching near gale force and gusty in western coastal parts.



Tonight

The heavy rain will continue for a while tonight; especially in Co Leitrim, but will eventually clear away northeastwards. Remaining mostly cloudy though with a little patchy light rain and drizzle in places. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees and while it will be windy to begin the night; the winds will gradually moderate, becoming east to southeasterly.