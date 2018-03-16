Sunny spells and thundery showers - it's the Friday weather forecast

Today will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, with a slight risk of thunder. Towards evening the showers will become more widespread in western parts of the province. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty southeasterly breezes.



Tonight

There'll be further heavy showers or longer spells of rain overnight, mainly in western and southern parts of the province, while it should stay dry for much of the night further to the north and east. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly breezes.