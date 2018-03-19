It will remain cold through Bank Holiday Monday so wrap up well!
Time to get the hat, gloves and scarf out
It will be cold and generally dry today with some bright or sunny spells developing. There is a risk of a few isolated light snow showers in the east at first. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in mostly moderate east to north-east winds.
Tonight
Tonight will be very cold with frost and icy patches. Lowest temperatures of minus 2 to minus 4 degrees. Some mist or fog patches may form inland towards dawn.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on