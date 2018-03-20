Very cold start but will clear to a bright sunny day here in Leitrim

It will be very cold at first today with temperatures below freezing. However, it will be a dry and sunny day and the frost will clear this morning. Highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in little or no wind.



Tonight

Tonight will start dry with clear skies early in the night. Later in the night cloud will increase and some rain may develop in the west. Lowest temperatures ranging from 4 degrees at the coast to -1 in the east. Winds will become southwest, light to moderate.