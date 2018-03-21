Some rain and drizzle for Leitrim this morning but it will clear later on

It will be cloudy today, Wednesday, March 21 with some light rain and drizzle spreading eastwards through Connacht through the morning, but becoming mainly dry in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds.



Tonight

Mainly dry tonight but cloud will gradually increase with outbreaks of rain pushing in to Atlantic coastal counties by morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.