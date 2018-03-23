Sleet, fog and frost, it's not great for the Friday weather

According to the latest forecasts from Met Éireann, it will be mostly cloudy at first with scattered showers, some heavy. There is a risk of sleet on higher ground this morning. The showers will die out in most parts by evening and bright or sunny spells will develop locally. Highs of 8 or 9 Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds. Winds will veer north to northwest during the afternoon and ease.



Tonight

Dry in most parts tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells but there will be some isolated showers about. The showers will die out by morning. Lows of zero to 3 Celsius with patches of frost. Winds will be light allowing mist and fog to develop locally.