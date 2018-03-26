Cloudy with outbreaks of rain today for Leitrim

According to Met Éireann, it will be cloudy today with outbreaks of rain in western parts this morning, spreading eastwards to all parts by the early afternoon, becoming persistent and heavy too at times. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, veering southerly.



Tonight

Rain will be persistent for a time early tonight; but clearing eastwards, with showers following. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds, veering westerly and increasing fresh to strong and gusty.